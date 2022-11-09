MIAMI - Planning a road trip for holidays? Miami drivers may want to be extra cautious when heading out on I-95. According to The Zebra, the most dangerous highway in the U.S is I-95.The Zebra, the nation's largest insurance comparison site, says I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 the U.S. had its highest fatality rate since 2007 — reaching 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. Spanning across the entire U.S. east coast and major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Miami – drivers need to stay alert in nearly every condition along I-95 this winter. The latest data (2019 stats per NHTSA)284 fatalities14.88 fatalities per 100 milesConsider tips from licensed insurance agents at The Zebra, who can discuss car safety driving habits and what to do if in a motor accident.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO