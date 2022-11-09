Read full article on original website
mhsmirrornews.com
Vaping cases on the rise
The country is facing a new epidemic as the use of vaping is rapidly increasing. A recent study by hospitals in Massachusetts and San Francisco found that adolescents are starting to vape at a younger age (14.5) and using vapes more frequently, often first thing when they wake up. The...
islandernews.com
Cafe Bustelo and Pilon giving $1.25 million to FIU for scholarships and help build CasaCuba
Cafe Bustelo and Pilon announced a $1.25 million gift to Florida International University to benefit student scholarships, the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, and to help fund the construction of FIU CasaCuba. The gift is to show gratitude for the relationship the two venues have had with students,...
thewestsidegazette.com
Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
WSVN-TV
South Florida organization helps feed homeless, indigent communities in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - From groceries to home goods, an organization is asking communities to lend a hand. Their mission this Thanksgiving season is to feed the needy. “I really appreciate it. I’m really grateful,” said one woman. Heartfelt words from just one of many helped by Curley’s House...
Veterans Day 2022: Here's how to celebrate
Miami - On November 11, Veterans Day is celebrated annually by thanking those who have served in the US military. To make the day extra special for veterans, South Florida has many events where you can show your support this Friday. See events below: Adoption Special in Honor of Veterans- Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Humane Society of Broward County has many amazing pets waiting to be adopted. In honor of Veteran's Day pets one year of age and older will be half price for any adopter Monday, November 7 - Sunday November 13th. That's a $75 savings on dog adoption...
Click10.com
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
southfloridareporter.com
Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book Explains The Rise In Evictions
Seasoned lobbyist and political lawyer Ron Book has for several decades been passionate about helping the homeless by providing shelter and housing for those in need and preventing evictions in the Sunshine State. The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has received over thirteen thousand phone calls in the last few months from...
themiamihurricane.com
Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
calleochonews.com
Marijuana edibles being sold to minors by a 22-year-old girl in Miami
After students experienced THC overdoses, Miami police arrested the 22-year-old supplying marijuana edibles to minors. A 22-year-old woman in Miami, Thalia Aceves, has been bonded out of jail. According to the officials, she was detained for allegedly supplying cannabis or marijuana edibles to a pupil. Here's more on this matter...
Click10.com
Officials dispute account, say transgender influencer Nikita Dragun was never in men’s jail
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department are disputing allegations that beauty influencer Nikita Dragun, a transgender woman arrested in Miami Beach earlier this week, was placed in a men’s unit in jail. Dragun, 26, who has millions of followers on YouTube and...
South Florida Times
McGhee urges DeSantis pardons on cannabis
Miami, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is urging Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to follow President Joe Biden’s recommendation to pardon people who were convicted of simple marijauna possession in the state. Biden last month absolved thousands of such individuals, saying the current system “makes no sense,” while sending...
I-95 ranks No. 1 for most dangerous highway in U.S
MIAMI - Planning a road trip for holidays? Miami drivers may want to be extra cautious when heading out on I-95. According to The Zebra, the most dangerous highway in the U.S is I-95.The Zebra, the nation's largest insurance comparison site, says I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 the U.S. had its highest fatality rate since 2007 — reaching 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. Spanning across the entire U.S. east coast and major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Miami – drivers need to stay alert in nearly every condition along I-95 this winter. The latest data (2019 stats per NHTSA)284 fatalities14.88 fatalities per 100 milesConsider tips from licensed insurance agents at The Zebra, who can discuss car safety driving habits and what to do if in a motor accident.
Plane plagued by engine problems days before fatal Miramar crash
Days before a plane crashed into a home in Miramar, killing a flight instructor and his student, the two had sought to resolve major engine problems, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Friday. They may have been troubleshooting those problems the day of the crash. On Oct. 17, an amateur-built single-engine Adventura plane took off from North Perry ...
rtands.com
Florida Department of Transportation Will Contribute Funding to Commuter Rail Line
The Florida DOT announced it will help fund a new commuter line between Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. In a letter posted on the FDOT Twitter site, the agency told Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero that Florida will commit state funds for capital improvements on the Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South project which, the department said, “will continue our support of this key re-initiative towards enhanced regional mobility.”
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Click10.com
Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy. Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment...
Coral Gables seeing its market slow down
CORAL GABLES - With high-interest rates, and overpriced homes, housing trends are leading toward a buyers' market in South Florida."We should have 400 homes on a market in the spring we have 50 to 60 homes," said Coral Gables realtor, Jeannett Slesnick.Slesnick says the South Florida housing market may start to stabilize.With soaring interest rates--- currently around 7.24%, fewer people are looking for homes-- meaning, fewer people are putting their homes up for sale.Slesnick says many homeowners who sell their homes are having a hard time finding a new place to stay."The last three homes that we've sold, they all...
Click10.com
Police locate family of toddler found alone in middle of street in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police confirmed Friday afternoon that they have located the family of a young boy who was found alone in the middle of a street early in the morning. According to authorities, the toddler, who is believed to be around 2 years...
Click10.com
Miami teen, baby return home safely after being reported missing
MIAMI – Miami police say a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing, along with her 5-month-old son, returned home safely Friday morning after being reported missing. According to authorities, Yailin Denni Vargas and her son were reported missing by Vargas’ mother earlier in the morning after they were last seen in the Brickell area where they live.
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
