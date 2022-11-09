Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Christmas Open Houses This Weekend
A variety of stores will be open for Open Houses Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. Each store and location will have their hours posted on their own Facebook page. McKenzie – November 11-13 From Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, there will be a variety of...
radionwtn.com
Local Veterans Honored At HCHS Program
Paris, Tenn.–At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Henry County’s veterans were honored with a program at Henry County High School Friday morning. The program was hosted by the high school’s Military Club and speaker was HCHS Grad Josh Gallimore, who is a veteran and a substitute teacher at the school. He said joining the military brings you ‘the biggest bunch of brothers and sisters you could ever have’. Veterans were greeted at the front door of the high school by members of the Military Club and also announced on the PA and escorted to their seats. Lunch for the veterans followed. In foreground of photo are Veterans John Anderson, Deputy Dennis Vaughn, Deputy Steve Dean and Seth Dean. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
radionwtn.com
Wildlife Refuge Areas To Close For Winter
Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge. On November 15, 2022 some areas of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and all of Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be seasonally closed to the public for the winter. These areas will be closed through March 15th primarily to minimize disturbance to wintering waterfowl and nesting bald eagles. However, for great views of the lake, or for waterfowl and wildlife viewing opportunities, there are still some areas of both refuges open to daylight visitation during the winter months.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Teams Advance In Playoffs
West Tennessee teams continue to advance in the TSSAA playoffs for next week with the Henry County Patriots hosting the Springfield Yellow Jackets after Springfield upset Munford on Friday night and Henry County took care of business against Portland. The McKenzie Rebels defeated Moore County and will host Fayetteville on Friday night.
radionwtn.com
East Wood Church Of Christ Coat Giveaway Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–It’s getting colder and the East Wood Church of Christ will be holding a Coat Giveaway Saturday, November 12. The giveaway will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. East Wood Church is located at 800 East Wood St., Paris.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with 85 jobs paying almost $26 per hour
Update, 5:05 p.m.: The EDC has released new information about the pay for these jobs. The average starting pay for new employees will be $25.87 an hour, according to the company’s agreement with the state. “We are excited to welcome Q&B Foods to the industrial park. Recruiting industries like...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Scout Candidate Anna Evans Coordinates Refuge Project
Springville, Tenn.–Two more Osprey nest platforms have been erected at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, thanks to Anna Evans from Troop #3. While working on her Eagle Scout project, she coordinated the installation of the new Osprey nest platforms. When she completes all the requirements for Eagle...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
radionwtn.com
UC Students’ ‘Canstruction’ Earns Honors
Union City, Tenn.A group of Union City High School students put their collective heads, hands, and hearts into the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. Members of the Art Club, Key Club and MEP classes combined to design, develop and build a 3-D entry that garnered...
thunderboltradio.com
Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
radionwtn.com
Thelma Younger Davis
Mrs. Thelma Younger Davis, 92, of Union City, passed away Tuesday night at her home. Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Todd County woman injured in early morning accident
A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
WBBJ
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
radionwtn.com
Murray State Shows Enrollment Increase
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University’s fall 2022 enrollment indicates many positive trends including overall enrollment growth, an increase in student retention and progression toward graduation and its largest enrollment of graduate students since 2015. Below is a snapshot of this fall’s enrollment:. Total headcount for this...
WBBJ
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
whopam.com
Two semis burn at Hopkinsville truck stop, man sustains minor injuries
Two semis burned early Wednesday morning at the I-24 Chevron on Fort Campbell Boulevard on the south side of Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Fire Lt. Payton Rogers says firefighters were called to the truck stop about 1:45 a.m. and the cause of the blaze is unknown. One of the drivers sustained minor...
