numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Buffalo's Josh Allen (elbow) questionable in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. After three missed practices, Allen is still considered questionable to play in Week 10. Expect Case Keenum to make his first start this season if Allen is inactive versus a Vikings' team allowing 19.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (knee) returns to Packers practice Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) returned to practice on Thursday. Watkins was limited after sitting out Wednesday's session. He should be active for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The veteran receiver was targeted six times versus the Detroit Lions' porous secondary last week, but Watkins finished with just a nine-yard catch.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cade Cunningham (shin) out at least 4 games
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be re-evaluated in one week after experiencing left shin soreness. Cunningham will miss at least four games including tonight's contest against the Boston Celtics. Expect Cory Joseph to see more minutes at the guard positions until Cunningham is able to return. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) DNP on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and did not practice on Thursday. After entering the protocols late in the week, he faces an uphill battle to be cleared in time to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an official injury designation.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) active for Saturday's matchup versus Boston
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley will make his season debut after Detroit's forward was forced to miss extended time with a knee injury. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bagley to produce 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) questionable in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three full practices, Brate's potential return from his neck injury is currently in question. In a matchup versus a Seahawks' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Cade Otton to see more snaps if Brate remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) available for Week 10
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Week 10's clash with the Steelers. It will be his first game since Week 4. Our models expect him to see 5.1 targets against Pittsburgh.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
numberfire.com
Fowler: Rams' John Wolford 'set to start' in Week 10 'barring drastic change'
According to Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford is currently expected to start in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, Wolford is expected to make his first start under center this season against an Arizona defense allowing 21.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) not listed on Commanders' Week 10 injury report
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is available for Week 10's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After a five game absence, Washington's rookie wideout will make his return on Monday night. In a matchup against an Eagles' defense allowing 24.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Dotson to score 4.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Deon Jackson (knee) out for Colts' Week 10 matchup versus Raiders
Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson will sit in Week 10 after he missed all of this week's practices with a knee injury. Expect Jonathan Taylor to play a lead role in the Colts' backfield versus a Raiders' team allowing 23.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Saturday night
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will not be active for his third straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to play more minutes with Miami's second unit on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 221.6...
