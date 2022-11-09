Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers' season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden's playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden's injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’ red-hot start busting tank
A month ago, if you told Utah Jazz fans that they would lead the West after 13 games, they would’ve laughed you out of the room. After all, Danny Ainge just traded both of their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The tank for Victor Wembenyama was supposed to banner Utah’s season.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and
Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden's foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers' bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry
Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension?
Brooklyn Nets' star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment. Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video,
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane
After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Joel Embiid enters Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain territory with monster night
When Joel Embiid was first drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, the hope was that he would become one of the franchise’s next superstars. The Sixers had been embroiled in what was known as ‘The Process’ with former general manager Sam Hinkie engineering one of the greatest tank jobs in recent memory.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray’s father graciously responds to concerns about rookie
There was a lot of hype surrounding Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray to start the season. The No. 4 overall pick came hot out of the gate as he proved that he is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. Murray lost a lot steam once...
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Mavs star Luka Doncic 1 step closer to breaking LeBron James’ insane triple-double record
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic went god-mode once again on his way to a 40-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. With that, he also took a step forward to breaking a rather insane LeBron James record. Doncic finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs’...
Jayson Tatum going OFF again has Boston twitter in a frenzy
Jayson Tatum has been having a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this year and he continued that on-court dominance on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons with his second 40 point game of the season. He had 40 points back on Oct. 22 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Against the Pistons he dropped 43 on 50 percent shooting and 46.7 percent shooting from three-point range.
