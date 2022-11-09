ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension?

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment. Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video, […] The post Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane

After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jayson Tatum going OFF again has Boston twitter in a frenzy

Jayson Tatum has been having a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this year and he continued that on-court dominance on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons with his second 40 point game of the season. He had 40 points back on Oct. 22 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Against the Pistons he dropped 43 on 50 percent shooting and 46.7 percent shooting from three-point range.
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles, CA
