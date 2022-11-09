At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO