Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)

At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
