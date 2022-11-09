In response to recent articles published in the Independent and other local media decrying parklets and outdoor dining on State Street, and detailing one restaurateur’s opinion, we in the restaurant community who have had very different experiences feel it is time to tell the other side of the story. It’s always tempting to read a gripping and emotional account told from one person’s perspective and extrapolate that that is generally true for the whole community of which this person is a part. But to really make a fact-based and responsible judgment requires taking into account the many different experiences and perspectives that everyone in a similar role has experienced, and we would submit that the reality is much different for most of us than what this one operator has expressed.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO