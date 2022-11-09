Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Words on Paper
Wow, Supervisor Hart. Do you really believe that legal conservation easements such as the one the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County holds on the Modoc Preserve and on numerous other special, beloved open space lands all around our county such as the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, the Rincon Bluffs Preserve, and the Sedgwick Reserve are “just words written on a piece of paper 30 years ago?” [Santa Barbara Independent, Nov. 10, 2022.] Are you saying that this critical tool that we have used for years to protect special ranch lands and open spaces around the county by carefully delineating the permitted and prohibited uses for each property tied to specific conservation values have no legal standing in your eyes nor in those of your fellow county supervisors?
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
Santa Barbara Independent
CAR Fall Meetings
The California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) conducts three business meetings each year, in January, in April and October. Unfortunately, this year, the January meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. I wrote about our April meeting a few weeks after I returned from that trip to Sacramento and following suit, I am now writing about our most recent Fall meeting in Long Beach.
Captain accused of misconduct in deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire enters plea
In convicted, Jerry Boylan could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Fredda B Meisel
Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
Watch West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket liftoff from Vandenberg in loud farewell
Did you watch the rocket launch?
kvta.com
First Ventura County Vote Update Since Election Night
(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The next update will be next week, see stories below***. The links below will provide all the information you need on election results in both Ventura County and throughout California. Once you are...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Election Party at Timbers Restaurant Goleta
The Timbers Restaurant in western Goleta hosted the election night celebration party for many local candidates. There was much for them to celebrate. Not only did all of them sweep to victory. But Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco was also successful in his campaign for Goleta's Measure B sales tax to fund investment in local infrastructure that is desperately needed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
syvnews.com
Salud Carbajal posts resounding win in 24th Congressional District
Representative Salud Carbajal will return to Capitol Hill to represent constituents in the 24th District for a fourth term after soundly defeating Republican challenger Brad Allen in Tuesday’s mid-term election. “While there are still millions of ballots (nationwide) left to be counted, regardless of the outcome I am committed...
Santa Barbara Independent
The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Reality of State Street Parklets
In response to recent articles published in the Independent and other local media decrying parklets and outdoor dining on State Street, and detailing one restaurateur’s opinion, we in the restaurant community who have had very different experiences feel it is time to tell the other side of the story. It’s always tempting to read a gripping and emotional account told from one person’s perspective and extrapolate that that is generally true for the whole community of which this person is a part. But to really make a fact-based and responsible judgment requires taking into account the many different experiences and perspectives that everyone in a similar role has experienced, and we would submit that the reality is much different for most of us than what this one operator has expressed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Election Night 2022
Spirits were high on Tuesday evening as Democratic candidates, along with family and friends, gathered at the Timbers Roadhouse in Goleta to celebrate county and statewide election results. ‘Indy’ news reporter Ryan P. Cruz caught up with State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Santa Barbara City College trustee Charlotte Gullap-Moore to get their thoughts and feelings on the evening’s results.
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0