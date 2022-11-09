ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you’re kicking off the Holiday season, or honoring America’s veterans, here are a few events you can check out this weekend in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Tree Of Lights Kickoff Event. Coinciding with the start of bell...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Veterans Day weekend events happening across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Communities across the state are celebrating Veterans Day weekend. Many are honoring veterans on Friday and throughout the weekend, while others are getting the holiday season underway. OMAHA:. Season of Lights – Sunday, Dusk. Sunday marks the beginning of Midtown Crossing’s Season of Lights....
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fremont war veteran receives wheelchair accessible home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sgt. Ben Marksmeier of Fremont says he’s not a hero just a man who decided to serve our country after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, often referred to as 9/11. His service in the U.S. Army took him to the war in Iraq.
FREMONT, NE
doniphanherald.com

Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm

Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Salvation Army kicks off holiday donation campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Salvation Army of Lincoln kicked off its 134th annual Tree of Lights campaign Friday evening. The event started off with the Salvation Army’s band as they played an array of holiday hits. The holiday campaign is a way for the Salvation Army to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Noyes Art Gallery offers class to make your own holiday gift

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holidays come. s a need to find a special present for all those special someones in your life. So as many in the Lincoln area begin to shop locally, they may turn to art galleries for that one-of-a-kind gift. On Saturday, visitors to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car wash chain offering free service for veterans

OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha

Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. ComfortMade Mattress – Complimentary Quest Pillow with Cooling Technology. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Wendy’s to start selling its Peppermint Frosty next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season. The fast-food chain has added a new flavored frosty to its menu for a limited time. Starting Tuesday, a peppermint flavored frosty will be available for order. Peppermint is Wendy’s third new frosty flavor...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)

ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

