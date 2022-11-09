Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeat
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in loss
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba Purdy
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision Saturday
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State position
klkntv.com
Veterans walk from Lincoln to Waverly to raise awareness for post-service care
WOODLAWN, Neb. (KLKN) — As part of a larger journey from Wyoming to Nebraska, Jason Hanner walked from Lincoln to Waverly to raise awareness of health problems military service people face after returning home. Starting out at the Casey’s General Store in Woodlawn, just northwest of Lincoln, Hanner and...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you’re kicking off the Holiday season, or honoring America’s veterans, here are a few events you can check out this weekend in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Tree Of Lights Kickoff Event. Coinciding with the start of bell...
klkntv.com
Josh Collingsworth Memorial Foundation hosts dance competition for annual benefit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation held “Dancing with the Star City Benefit” Saturday evening to support Josh the Otter and Float for Life. The fundraiser was a friendly dance competition between well-known community members in Lincoln, such as State Senator Suzanne Geist and...
klkntv.com
Veterans Day weekend events happening across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Communities across the state are celebrating Veterans Day weekend. Many are honoring veterans on Friday and throughout the weekend, while others are getting the holiday season underway. OMAHA:. Season of Lights – Sunday, Dusk. Sunday marks the beginning of Midtown Crossing’s Season of Lights....
WOWT
Fremont war veteran receives wheelchair accessible home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sgt. Ben Marksmeier of Fremont says he’s not a hero just a man who decided to serve our country after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, often referred to as 9/11. His service in the U.S. Army took him to the war in Iraq.
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
klkntv.com
Veteran homelessness falling; Lincoln shelter says decline here is especially dramatic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The latest data shows an 11% decrease in veteran homelessness between 2020 and 2022, the largest drop in more than five years. Joe Brownell, a veteran and the director of UNL’s Military and Veteran Success Center, said tackling the issue is a community effort.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Salvation Army kicks off holiday donation campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Salvation Army of Lincoln kicked off its 134th annual Tree of Lights campaign Friday evening. The event started off with the Salvation Army’s band as they played an array of holiday hits. The holiday campaign is a way for the Salvation Army to...
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
WOWT
Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.
klkntv.com
Noyes Art Gallery offers class to make your own holiday gift
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holidays come. s a need to find a special present for all those special someones in your life. So as many in the Lincoln area begin to shop locally, they may turn to art galleries for that one-of-a-kind gift. On Saturday, visitors to...
News Channel Nebraska
Car wash chain offering free service for veterans
OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
Restaurant Hoppen: Top 5 Omaha places to grab a sandwich
Few food items are as simple conceptually as a sandwich. We’ve been eating and making them for almost our entire lives. It’s meat and cheese between bread; what could be easier, right?
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
klkntv.com
‘It’s awesome to watch them take over’: Students become entrepreneurs for fall business fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Acton Academy in south Lincoln gave its students the opportunity to become entrepreneurs Saturday. Seventy-five kids were able to sell products to real customers, learning the ins and outs of business management. “Children are capable of far more than we give them credit for, and...
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
klkntv.com
Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. ComfortMade Mattress – Complimentary Quest Pillow with Cooling Technology. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size...
klkntv.com
Wendy’s to start selling its Peppermint Frosty next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season. The fast-food chain has added a new flavored frosty to its menu for a limited time. Starting Tuesday, a peppermint flavored frosty will be available for order. Peppermint is Wendy’s third new frosty flavor...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
