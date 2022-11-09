Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Related
Joe Thomas crushes Colts owner for hiring 'drinking buddy' as head coach
The former Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle said the Colts’ highly unusual hiring of Jeff Saturday as head coach was “disrespectful” and “egregious.”
Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that...
atozsports.com
A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face
The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Former NFL star blasts Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach drew plenty of criticism and
Hurley's Picks: Jim Irsay is guiding the Colts into chaos
BOSTON -- In professional sports, the coach can always be fired. The GM can always be fired. The players can't be fired, per se, but they can be traded or released.But of course, the owner can't really get himself fired. And in Indianapolis, that is a most unfortunate reality.After Jim Irsay's Monday night performance (which came after Irsay's baffling Monday afternoon decision-making), it's genuinely difficult to believe he should be in charge of running a professional football team. From nonsensical statements, to unwarranted chest-thumping, to dubious math equations, Irsay was all over the place while announcing that Jeff Saturday --...
NFL Analysis Network
Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
Insider: 23 things to watch in Jeff Saturday's Colts coaching debut
INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team in the middle of turmoil and transition faces off against another AFC team that has fallen short of expectations this season. Interim Indianapolis coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut at 4:05 p.m. Sunday against an injury-depleted Raiders team that has arguably been even more disappointing than the Colts (3-5-1), given the big, splashy moves Las Vegas (2-6) made in the offseason.
Colts get more tough injury news on star linebacker
The Indianapolis Colts have had a nightmare season, and it managed to get worse on Friday with bad injury news about a key player. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a setback in practice this week relating to his lingering back injury and will be placed on injured reserve. It is unclear if Leonard will play again in 2022.
College football media stunned by offensively futile TCU-Texas first half
College football media and fans expected TCU vs. Texas to feature high-flying offense. A three-point first half had everyone shocked. Texas and TCU were supposed to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night with their offenses. It was supposed to be Quinn Ewers vs. Max Duggan. Steve Sarkisian vs. Sonny Dykes. An easy over.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
FanSided
