Indianapolis, IN

atozsports.com

A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face

The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Hurley's Picks: Jim Irsay is guiding the Colts into chaos

BOSTON -- In professional sports, the coach can always be fired. The GM can always be fired. The players can't be fired, per se, but they can be traded or released.But of course, the owner can't really get himself fired. And in Indianapolis, that is a most unfortunate reality.After Jim Irsay's Monday night performance (which came after Irsay's baffling Monday afternoon decision-making), it's genuinely difficult to believe he should be in charge of running a professional football team. From nonsensical statements, to unwarranted chest-thumping, to dubious math equations, Irsay was all over the place while announcing that Jeff Saturday --...
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 23 things to watch in Jeff Saturday's Colts coaching debut

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team in the middle of turmoil and transition faces off against another AFC team that has fallen short of expectations this season. Interim Indianapolis coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut at 4:05 p.m. Sunday against an injury-depleted Raiders team that has arguably been even more disappointing than the Colts (3-5-1), given the big, splashy moves Las Vegas (2-6) made in the offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Colts get more tough injury news on star linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts have had a nightmare season, and it managed to get worse on Friday with bad injury news about a key player. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a setback in practice this week relating to his lingering back injury and will be placed on injured reserve. It is unclear if Leonard will play again in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

