BOSTON -- In professional sports, the coach can always be fired. The GM can always be fired. The players can't be fired, per se, but they can be traded or released.But of course, the owner can't really get himself fired. And in Indianapolis, that is a most unfortunate reality.After Jim Irsay's Monday night performance (which came after Irsay's baffling Monday afternoon decision-making), it's genuinely difficult to believe he should be in charge of running a professional football team. From nonsensical statements, to unwarranted chest-thumping, to dubious math equations, Irsay was all over the place while announcing that Jeff Saturday --...

2 DAYS AGO