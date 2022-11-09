Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: Ann Dahl devotes retirement to research on Yazoo Backwater issues
Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Those who’ve driven U.S. 61 through the northern end of Warren County and into the South Mississippi Delta over the last four years have likely seen signage that reads, “FINISH THE PUMPS.”
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Nov. 10, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rigby Perry is a...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season
The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg considers installation of jumbotron screen, plans improvements to Washington Street Park
Washington Street Park, which in 2021 was considered a site for condominium development, is getting improvements — including a possible Jumbotron screen — to make it more attractive for events. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to advertise for bids...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Saenger Amusement Company’s involvement with early entertainment
Did you know that the Saenger Amusement Company once owned three of Vicksburg’s theaters?. In 1922, the Saenger Amusement Company had ownership of three of Vicksburg’s theaters: The Walnut Street Theatre, The Alamo Theatre and The Bijou Theatre, also known as The Bijou Dream Theatre in some Vicksburg media publications. The Walnut Street Theatre opened in 1898 after the destruction of the Vicksburg Opera House according to Nancy Bell’s “Looking Back: The playhouse that saved Vicksburg entertainment.”
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children
Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group
Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
Vicksburg Post
Iuliu “Julius” Herscovici
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Julius, a beloved, caring friend of many, passed away. He is survived by Nicole Grossu, the love of his life and constant companion for the past twenty-two years, and his daughters Karin and Donna Grossu. Born in 1930 to Smil Herscovici and Pesea Cuciuc in...
Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
WAPT
Turkey Drive 16 returns Nov. 17
JACKSON, Miss. — The holidays can be financially difficult for some families, so 16 WAPT is trying to help families have a happy Thanksgiving by hosting our annual Turkey Drive 16. The 16 WAPT News Team will be collecting turkey donations on Nov. 17 at the Kroger stores on...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg crushes Cleveland Central, advances in Class 5A playoffs
When they broke the postgame huddle, there wasn’t a lot of whooping and hollering from the Vicksburg Gators. Some of it might have been that they just wanted to get out of the steady rain that had been falling for the past two hours. A lot of it, though, was that a dominant first-round playoff victory was expected and delivered.
WLBT
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You guys got to huddle up’ — Coach Prime coaches Mississippi governor, Jackson mayor on how to win water crisis
Coach Prime has decided to take his coaching skills off the gridiron and into the primetime of Mississippi politics. Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders went on social media to give advice to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Sanders decided to offer his...
WAPT
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
Jackson man sentenced for attempting to rob Family Dollar store
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act. Prosecutors said Myke Myers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Myers attempted to rob a Family Dollar in Jackson on December 20, […]
Vicksburg Post
Gant: Veterans Day ‘a call to action’ to help vets
America’s veterans hold a special place of honor. Their legacy of service, commitment and sacrifice to the country should drive Americans to serve those who have served us, Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant told an audience of more than 100 people attending Vicksburg’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Rose Garden Friday.
