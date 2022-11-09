ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community. The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters. Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Supporters brave weather to dedicate Veterans’ Plaza in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the gloomy weather Friday, dozens gathered on the Village Green in Canfield to dedicate a new Veterans Plaza. “We wanted something Canfield could have that would honor not only the area veterans but all veterans,” said Mike Kubitza, with the Canfield American Legion Post 177.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday. It was for a Young Men’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the Kool Boiz Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that aims to teach middle and high school young men of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off begins

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You’ll soon start hearing those familiar bells again around the Valley. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kick-Off starts Thursday. First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army said for 2022 they’re having more families come to them needing help. There’s also fewer agencies giving out that assistance.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has been following the city of Youngstown’s eviction of businesses in 20 Federal Plaza after plans were announced to renovate the building. Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Community celebrates veterans with ’50s-style event

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Austintown community put on their dancing shoes to celebrate veterans with a 1950s-style get-together on Friday. The Dance Hall at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown was bustling as Elvis blasted over the speakers and people in 1950s-style clothing served up a barbecue dinner — all to support local veterans.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren performance inspires patriotism

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of Washington Square Healthcare Center were treated to a Patriotic performance Friday. The Valley Senior Choir sponsored by SCOPE sang for the people at the skilled nursing facility in Warren. Many of the people watching the performance were veterans. Navy Veteran John Martin enjoys...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown chooses Christmas tree from local yard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown officials have chosen the city’s Christmas tree from a yard in Austintown Township. The blue spruce is being donated by Stevan Popovich from his property on Winthrop Drive. Diamond Steel Construction is donating its time to help city workers deliver the tree to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer. His family hosted a dinner in support of his journey. Among those at the event at the F.O.C.U.S. building in Warren...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

‘Good Evening Boardman’ event talks flooding solutions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber hosted its annual Good Evening Boardman event Thursday to discuss flooding solutions. After September’s major flooding in Boardman, township government is working to secure more than $26 million in grants to fix the issue. Township administrator Jason Loree said...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Domestic violence shelter, center gets new leader

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a new woman leading Family and Community Services’ domestic violence shelter and supervised visitation center. The organization held a meet-and-greet at the Warren Scope Center for Lauren Webb on Thursday. Webb has been the Director of Domestic Violence Services for Someplace Safe...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU trustees discuss program, course cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State University board of trustees referred to a list of programs, courses and majors that may soon be cut because of too few students enrolled or participating in them at the meeting Thursday evening. The list is not being made public yet —...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local hospital, EMS facing crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The emergency department of Mercy Health in Youngstown is facing a crisis. At midday on a Thursday, there are no fewer than six ambulances parked outside the emergency department. As one leaves for a call, another pulls in behind it. Once they arrive, they’re there quite a while as wait times reach hours in length.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County

NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a home fire in Negley on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m. What started as a brush fire call quickly turned into something much larger. In total, more than 10...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Class canceled for K-6 students at local school due to busing issue

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Campbell City Schools announced that students in grades K-6 will not have to report to class on Thursday due to a bus driver shortage. Superintendent Matthew Bowen said on the school’s Facebook page that only three drivers reported for duty due to unforeseen circumstances. Bowen said that students only in grades K-6 will be adversely affected at this time.
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Vietnam vet gets long-awaited welcome home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Vietnam veteran returned from Washington DC and received a proper welcome. The “welcome home” sign rested on a chair of Phil Floyd’s home in Warren. The 73-year-old returned six days ago from his trip to Washington to spend time at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Strings duo helps students of color with music dreams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Black Violin” is a classically-trained violinist and violist duo. The group is from Florida and will perform at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown later this week. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus started the group 17 years ago after meeting in their...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren wood artist finishes guitar, ready for competition

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast. We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.
WARREN, OH

