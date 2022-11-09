Read full article on original website
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community. The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters. Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.
Supporters brave weather to dedicate Veterans’ Plaza in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the gloomy weather Friday, dozens gathered on the Village Green in Canfield to dedicate a new Veterans Plaza. “We wanted something Canfield could have that would honor not only the area veterans but all veterans,” said Mike Kubitza, with the Canfield American Legion Post 177.
Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday. It was for a Young Men’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the Kool Boiz Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that aims to teach middle and high school young men of...
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off begins
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You’ll soon start hearing those familiar bells again around the Valley. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kick-Off starts Thursday. First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army said for 2022 they’re having more families come to them needing help. There’s also fewer agencies giving out that assistance.
Local mother holding fundraiser to build community for those who are blind
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area. She’s holding a fundraiser at the FOCUS building in Warren to help build community support. There will...
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has been following the city of Youngstown’s eviction of businesses in 20 Federal Plaza after plans were announced to renovate the building. Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.
Community celebrates veterans with ’50s-style event
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Austintown community put on their dancing shoes to celebrate veterans with a 1950s-style get-together on Friday. The Dance Hall at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown was bustling as Elvis blasted over the speakers and people in 1950s-style clothing served up a barbecue dinner — all to support local veterans.
Warren performance inspires patriotism
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of Washington Square Healthcare Center were treated to a Patriotic performance Friday. The Valley Senior Choir sponsored by SCOPE sang for the people at the skilled nursing facility in Warren. Many of the people watching the performance were veterans. Navy Veteran John Martin enjoys...
Youngstown chooses Christmas tree from local yard
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown officials have chosen the city’s Christmas tree from a yard in Austintown Township. The blue spruce is being donated by Stevan Popovich from his property on Winthrop Drive. Diamond Steel Construction is donating its time to help city workers deliver the tree to...
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer. His family hosted a dinner in support of his journey. Among those at the event at the F.O.C.U.S. building in Warren...
‘Good Evening Boardman’ event talks flooding solutions
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber hosted its annual Good Evening Boardman event Thursday to discuss flooding solutions. After September’s major flooding in Boardman, township government is working to secure more than $26 million in grants to fix the issue. Township administrator Jason Loree said...
Domestic violence shelter, center gets new leader
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a new woman leading Family and Community Services’ domestic violence shelter and supervised visitation center. The organization held a meet-and-greet at the Warren Scope Center for Lauren Webb on Thursday. Webb has been the Director of Domestic Violence Services for Someplace Safe...
YSU trustees discuss program, course cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State University board of trustees referred to a list of programs, courses and majors that may soon be cut because of too few students enrolled or participating in them at the meeting Thursday evening. The list is not being made public yet —...
Local hospital, EMS facing crisis
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The emergency department of Mercy Health in Youngstown is facing a crisis. At midday on a Thursday, there are no fewer than six ambulances parked outside the emergency department. As one leaves for a call, another pulls in behind it. Once they arrive, they’re there quite a while as wait times reach hours in length.
Youngstown native shares story, message about resiliency with new book
(WKBN) — A Youngstown native wants to help others by sharing her story of overcoming obstacles in a recently published book. Deanna Rossi, a Youngstown native, was on a plane when she suffered from an occipital stroke. At the time, she had no health problems and was only 43 years old.
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a home fire in Negley on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m. What started as a brush fire call quickly turned into something much larger. In total, more than 10...
Class canceled for K-6 students at local school due to busing issue
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Campbell City Schools announced that students in grades K-6 will not have to report to class on Thursday due to a bus driver shortage. Superintendent Matthew Bowen said on the school’s Facebook page that only three drivers reported for duty due to unforeseen circumstances. Bowen said that students only in grades K-6 will be adversely affected at this time.
Vietnam vet gets long-awaited welcome home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Vietnam veteran returned from Washington DC and received a proper welcome. The “welcome home” sign rested on a chair of Phil Floyd’s home in Warren. The 73-year-old returned six days ago from his trip to Washington to spend time at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Strings duo helps students of color with music dreams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Black Violin” is a classically-trained violinist and violist duo. The group is from Florida and will perform at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown later this week. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus started the group 17 years ago after meeting in their...
Warren wood artist finishes guitar, ready for competition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast. We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.
