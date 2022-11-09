Read full article on original website
Polk Sheriff is Giving Away Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving
BARTOW — With inflation stubbornly high and many families still recovering from the brutal impact of Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, a lot of families in Central Florida are struggling to pay all their bills and may not have any disposable income during this upcoming holiday season, including for Thanksgiving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again ready to lend them a hand.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd: Santa’s Sheriff On A Shelf
Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on kiddos, and reporting their behavior back to Santa Claus. But do you recall the most famous crime-fighting elf of all? Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf! He does what the other
Tropical Storm Nicole spares Polk County from any major damages
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County's emergency operations center did not get any reports of major damages from Tropical Storm Nicole. Paul Womble, the Polk emergency operations director, said they had one report that came in, but when Lakeland police checked it out, they didn't find any damage. The storm did,...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when...
Polk Sheriff’s Charities giving away free turkeys again this year
Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit charitable organization, is sponsoring a free turkey giveaway Saturday, November 19, 2022, at three Polk County locations (see below). We are joined in this effort once again by The Freedom Tour volunteer organization based in Lake Wales whose mission it is to provide quality food and love to those in need.
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
VIDEO: Cow runs loose on Hillsborough County road
A cow was spotted running loose in the area of Adamo Drive and Selmon Expressway.
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
Winter Haven residents and business owners brace for Hurricane Nicole
Polk County and cities like Winter Haven were hit hard by Hurricane Ian, now they are bracing for round two with Hurricane Nicole, a rare November hurricane to hit Florida with rain and winds.
Christmas Events in Auburndale and Polk City
Looking for Christmas activities near Auburndale, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Auburndale and Polk...
Lakeland area sees gusty winds, heavy downpours following Nicole
LAKELAND, Fla. — Around Plant City and Lakeland, Nicole's winds caused some minimal damage and local flooding. Not long after the sun came up you could actually see what was left of the center of circulation coming right over the area. Fortunately, there were no reports of any major...
