Polk County, FL

freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Sheriff is Giving Away Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving

BARTOW — With inflation stubbornly high and many families still recovering from the brutal impact of Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, a lot of families in Central Florida are struggling to pay all their bills and may not have any disposable income during this upcoming holiday season, including for Thanksgiving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again ready to lend them a hand.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tropical Storm Nicole spares Polk County from any major damages

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County's emergency operations center did not get any reports of major damages from Tropical Storm Nicole. Paul Womble, the Polk emergency operations director, said they had one report that came in, but when Lakeland police checked it out, they didn't find any damage. The storm did,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Mom

Christmas Events in Auburndale and Polk City

Looking for Christmas activities near Auburndale, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Auburndale and Polk...
AUBURNDALE, FL
