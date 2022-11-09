Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Steelers Have Two Top NFL Draft Options
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have two stars to choose from.
Bills QB Josh Allen OUT Again; Preview: Can Buffalo Stop Vikings?
The Bills have a chance to halt the Vikings' six-game winning streak on Sunday.
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
atozsports.com
Steelers fans won’t feel very good after hearing comments from NFL MVP contender
Pittsburgh Steelers fans might be sick to their stomach after hearing recent comments from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, who is a contender for the NFL MVP award this season, told Jason Kelce that he thought he was going to be drafted by Pittsburgh in 2020.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Saints
Fresh off of their bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints will undoubtedly be of great interest. It’s no secret to any NFL observer that the 2022 season has been one of many challenges for the Steelers, currently sitting in last place of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. However, following a brutal Week 8 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike Tomlin will look to shake things up and get this franchise back on track in Week 10.
Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week
It feels like there's actual change coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens Have Reinforced Running Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens running backs struggled last year when J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season with knee injuries. Both Dobbins and Edwards missed substantial time again this season, but Baltimore's running attack is among the best in the NFL with Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, and Mike Davis carrying the load.
Colts Make Surprising Move On Practice Squad
The Indianapolis Colts have released running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad and signed fellow running back Jake Funk in his place.
Steelers Suffer Late-Week Injury Leaving Two Players Questionable
The Pittsburgh Steelers list four players on their final Week 10 injury report.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Bear Necessities: Chase Claypool feels there's 'more opportunity' for him in Chicago's offense
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Receiver Chase Claypool made his Bears debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, where he caught two passes for 13 yards. It wasn’t a particularly flashy debut, but that was to be expected given he had been traded to Chicago just five days prior.
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Yardbarker
Comment from Eagles QB likely 'Hurts' Steelers fans
The truth hurts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told the hosts that he thought he'd be drafted by the Steelers in 2020. "Their first pick was in the second round, and I thought ... I was going...
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Yardbarker
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Week 10 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
Our experts provide their Week 10 best bets for SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.
