Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kickoff.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
WDBJ7.com
VT Cadets stand guard on Veterans’ Day
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets are standing guard at the pylons for 48 hours this Veterans’ Day. The corps will guard the center piece of the pylons, which honors Tech’s Medal of Honor recipients and alumni who died in World War 1.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
WHSV
Students travel from all over Virginia to see matinee performance of “The Tempest”
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Students from high schools and colleges across Virginia attended a matinee show of “The Tempest” at the American Shakespeare Center’s (ASC) Blackfriars Playhouse. “Theater is such a wonderful extracurricular for our students at the community college to get out and come from Roanoke....
WDBJ7.com
‘Prayers up, guns down.’ Community comes together for anti-violence walk
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Churches, community groups and residents are taking on gun violence in Roanoke by walking 2.7 miles in the Northwest community, one of the areas organizers say has been the most affected. “And we just want you to know we’re here. Here at Hill Street,” said the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s Center in the Square ‘Kids Square’ opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children in the Roanoke Valley can now experience what it’s like to work in construction. Roanoke’s Center in the Square “Kids Square” officially opened its construction zone Friday. Children can operate mini-cranes and bulldozers, and wear hard hats. The hands-on exhibit is...
WDBJ7.com
Group modifies toys to make them reflect people with disabilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is inspired by Toy Like Me (UK), which is an advocacy group that lobbies major toy makers to make toys that reflect the 20% of the population with disabilities. The group decided not to wait for the manufacturers, so it modifies toys itself.
WDBJ7.com
Canning food is a community tradition
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In an In an unassuming little building - right behind Glade Hill Elementary - you’ll find the Glade Hill Cannery - But inside, you’ll find it bustling with residents who are working hard, feverishly processing their seasonal crops.. Ronald David, who runs the cannery,...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke marking nearly 22 years of service to the community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In area schools and in the community, the Prevention Council of Roanoke works to educate families about substance use disorders and other potential dangers facing our youth. In its nearly 22 years, its mission has evolved. “The difference is, we didn’t have as much then as...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announces sponsorship of after-school meals program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is partnering with community centers across Virginia, to provide meals for youth after school. The federally-funded program through the U.S.D.A (U.S. Department of Agriculture) has been providing nourishment and enrichment in communities for years, one meal at a time. “The parks...
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
WDBJ7.com
Explore the art and craft of hand weaving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization that brings together weavers at every level of expertise who share a common interest in the art and craft of hand weaving. Meridith Entingh, a member of Left of Center Art Space and the...
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Franklin News Post
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog
A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
WDBJ7.com
enCircle helps people maximize their independence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports. The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit...
WDBJ7.com
Veterans face mental health issues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population. Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief...
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
WDBJ7.com
Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System. Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of...
