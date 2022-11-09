ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
VT Cadets stand guard on Veterans’ Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets are standing guard at the pylons for 48 hours this Veterans’ Day. The corps will guard the center piece of the pylons, which honors Tech’s Medal of Honor recipients and alumni who died in World War 1.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
Group modifies toys to make them reflect people with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Toy Like Me at Roanoke College is inspired by Toy Like Me (UK), which is an advocacy group that lobbies major toy makers to make toys that reflect the 20% of the population with disabilities. The group decided not to wait for the manufacturers, so it modifies toys itself.
Canning food is a community tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In an In an unassuming little building - right behind Glade Hill Elementary - you’ll find the Glade Hill Cannery - But inside, you’ll find it bustling with residents who are working hard, feverishly processing their seasonal crops.. Ronald David, who runs the cannery,...
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announces sponsorship of after-school meals program

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is partnering with community centers across Virginia, to provide meals for youth after school. The federally-funded program through the U.S.D.A (U.S. Department of Agriculture) has been providing nourishment and enrichment in communities for years, one meal at a time. “The parks...
Southern Roots opens in Chatham

Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
Explore the art and craft of hand weaving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization that brings together weavers at every level of expertise who share a common interest in the art and craft of hand weaving. Meridith Entingh, a member of Left of Center Art Space and the...
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog

A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
enCircle helps people maximize their independence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports. The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit...
Veterans face mental health issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population. Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief...
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia

Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
