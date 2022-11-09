ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

The Saginaw News

Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game

Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
The Saginaw News

SVSU caps regular season with win over Michigan Tech

Saginaw Valley State University held off Michigan Tech to cap its regular season with a 35-30 win Saturday at SVSU. The Cardinals improved to 8-3 after rallying from a 16-7 deficit to take a 35-23 lead in the fourth quarter. But former Swan Valley standout Ethan Champney caught a 2-yard TD pass from Will Ark, cutting the SVSU lead to 35-30 with 52 seconds remaining in the game.
The Saginaw News

Gameday Saginaw! Millington senior snags Player of Week honor

The Millington Cardinals took advantage of Luke Matusik’s ability to do just about anything on the football field by asking him to do just about everything. Matusik helped lead Millington to a 14-12 Division 6 district championship win over Standish-Sterling, avenging the Cardinals’ lone defeat of the season. Millington advances to play at Reed City in a Division 6 regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
The Saginaw News

Gabe Blanchard, Kahleel Brown, Evan Wakefield finalists for Hawkins Award

The Saginaw Club announced the three finalists for the 2022 Hawkins Award, presented annually to the top Saginaw County high school football player. Freeland lineman Gabe Blanchard, Birch Run tailback Kahleel Brown and Michigan Lutheran Seminary quarterback Evan Wakefield are the three finalists for the Hawkins Award, with the winner announced Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Saginaw Club.
247Sports

2024 ATH Braylon Isom grabs second offer

Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage junior Braylon Isom received an offer from Toledo this week. The Rockets join Central Michigan on his offer list, but Isom looks like a prospect that can garner a lot more interest moving forward. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with multi-positional ability as a receiver and safety...
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University

Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
The Saginaw News

