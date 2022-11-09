Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Related
Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game
Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
SVSU caps regular season with win over Michigan Tech
Saginaw Valley State University held off Michigan Tech to cap its regular season with a 35-30 win Saturday at SVSU. The Cardinals improved to 8-3 after rallying from a 16-7 deficit to take a 35-23 lead in the fourth quarter. But former Swan Valley standout Ethan Champney caught a 2-yard TD pass from Will Ark, cutting the SVSU lead to 35-30 with 52 seconds remaining in the game.
Gameday Saginaw! Millington senior snags Player of Week honor
The Millington Cardinals took advantage of Luke Matusik’s ability to do just about anything on the football field by asking him to do just about everything. Matusik helped lead Millington to a 14-12 Division 6 district championship win over Standish-Sterling, avenging the Cardinals’ lone defeat of the season. Millington advances to play at Reed City in a Division 6 regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
MLive.com
Midland golfer repeats as GAM Women’s Player of the Year
No woman in Michigan played better golf in 2022 than Midland’s Kimberly Dinh. Dinh, 30, was named the Golf Association of Michigan Women’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Gabe Blanchard, Kahleel Brown, Evan Wakefield finalists for Hawkins Award
The Saginaw Club announced the three finalists for the 2022 Hawkins Award, presented annually to the top Saginaw County high school football player. Freeland lineman Gabe Blanchard, Birch Run tailback Kahleel Brown and Michigan Lutheran Seminary quarterback Evan Wakefield are the three finalists for the Hawkins Award, with the winner announced Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Saginaw Club.
Millington, Ithaca shut out in state quarterfinal losses
In a Division 6 quarterfinal dominated by defense, it was only appropriate that defense would score the only points of the game. Reed City’s defense scored the lone touhdown of the game, giving the Coyotes a 6-0 win Saturday over Millington at Reed City.
247Sports
2024 ATH Braylon Isom grabs second offer
Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage junior Braylon Isom received an offer from Toledo this week. The Rockets join Central Michigan on his offer list, but Isom looks like a prospect that can garner a lot more interest moving forward. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with multi-positional ability as a receiver and safety...
See 42 photos as New Lothrop wins regional final against Laker
NEW LOTHROP, MI -- New Lothrop High School hosted Laker High School for a Division 7 regional finals football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. New Lothrop won with a final score of 29-20. New Lothrop is now moving on to the state semifinals. MLive was there to document the...
MLive.com
235-pound QB and his even bigger buddies hope to power Laker to final four
PIGEON, MI – They love their offensive linemen at Laker High. So much that they put one at quarterback. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University
Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
Keon Coleman’s confidence is leading to expected success
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
MLive.com
Talent-rich Handy did it all except win it all in 1982 en route to Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI – They could boast about their ace pitcher. They could crow about any one of their six college prospects and two future professionals. Or even brag about their Hall of Fame coach. But not one person alone could grab the glory that belongs to the 1982...
One last magical day with my dad, a huge sports fan who planned everything, even in death
BAY CITY — My 91-year-old father was curled in the fetal position, grabbing the metal railing with his left hand in a bed brought in by hospice. The blanket tangled around his feet and I looked at his legs. Like skin and bones. He wasn’t wearing his hearing aids or his glasses. ...
The Savage Forecast: Expect to see two Flint-area football teams in state semifinals
FLINT – Four Flint-area football teams are still in the hunt for state championships in four of the MHSAA’s eight divisions. Linden is still alive in Division 3, Goodrich is in Division 4, Hamady is in Division 5 and New Lothrop is in Division 7.
Mad Bavarian casts his vote in Saginaw-area football playoff races
Hugh “The Mad Bavarian” Bernreuter performed his civic duty Tuesday, standing in line to save democracy. But the Bavarian, who votes weekly with his Saginaw-area football predictions and was 6-2 in Week 11, was disappointed.
Temperature records shattered across Lower Michigan, but watch the cold plunging in tomorrow
Many locations set record high temperatures Thursday afternoon. The record warmth will come to an abrupt end Friday, as you’ll see in a temperature forecast animation. On Thursday’s record high temperatures, almost every large reporting site in southwest Lower Michigan set a record high temperature. The exception was Muskegon.
MLive.com
Can’t-miss Gladwin group relishes shot at big moment and big game
GLADWIN, MI – Folks around Gladwin can say they saw this season coming from a mile away. But this can’t-miss group made certain it didn’t pass them by.
New federal cooperative unit at MSU to bolster climate, fishery, wildlife research
EAST LANSING, MI. – Michigan State University will host a new, federally-supported research cooperative unit intended to foster education and conservation efforts for fisheries, wildlife, and other natural resources across the state and whole Midwest. The new U.S. Geological Survey research unit will be the 42nd of its kind...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Warm up with turmeric ‘golden milk’ from the Red Eye
SAGINAW, MI — Golden milk, made with turmeric and other spices, is among the newest offerings from old Town Saginaw’s Red Eye Coffee + Tea. “It’s really comforting,” said business owner Arlene Maul. “Because of the turmeric, it’s a healthy drink for inflammation.”. The...
