San Francisco, CA

Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count

By Adam Shanks, S.F Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOs7P_0j515dWx00
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, left, and candidate John Hamasaki. S.F Examiner

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race.

As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates.

Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their votes reassigned to their next-favorite candidate.

The Department of elections was not expected to release a new vote tally until Thursday, but it estimates there are about 104,000 votes left to count. Thus far, 158,200 have been counted.

“I extend my thanks and gratitude to the voters of San Francisco for placing their trust in me to serve as District Attorney,” Jenkins Tweeted on Wednesday.

A candidate’s declaration of victory is little more than symbolic and has no bearing on how votes are counted, though Jenkins told reporters that she was making the call “based on the numbers.”

Hamasaki is not ready to give up.

“I intend to listen to the voters and with (100,000) votes still to be counted, it’s premature to declare anything,” Hamasaki told The Examiner.

Comments / 1

 

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

