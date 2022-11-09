Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort to Show Transparency

Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/30/2022 -11/6/2022. There were a total of 251 answered calls for service. There were 50 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were no felony arrests made and 35 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 170 traffic stops, and 42 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

