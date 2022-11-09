ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort to Show Transparency

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYC2W_0j515XBT00
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/30/2022 -11/6/2022. There were a total of 251 answered calls for service. There were 50 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were no felony arrests made and 35 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 170 traffic stops, and 42 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 888 calls for service. There were 107 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 55 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 38 misdemeanor arrests. There were 25 traffic accidents, 105 traffic stops, and 39 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and two animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
mycbs4.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For November 11th

Audrey Welden, 31 of Ider, was arrested November 9th at 10:32 PM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd by The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 89 inmates are housed in The Cherokee County Detention Center.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

City of Gadsden officials sworn in

Photo: Former Etowah County Probate Judge Bobby Junkins (right) swears in Craig Ford as City of Gadsden Mayor as Ford’s wife Gwen holds the Bible last Monday (Nov. 7) at Gadsden City Hall. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden’s new mayor, school board and city council members took their oaths of office...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy