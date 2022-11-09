5 Stores With the Best Holiday Deals in November

Last year, consumers were faced with empty shelves during the holidays due to supply chain issues. This year, inflation is the top challenge to holiday shopping and is pushing many Americans to shop early in an attempt to snag lower prices. Therefore, many retailers have announced pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers.

A new GOBankingRates survey found that 36% of Americans start their shopping in November, and that two out of three say they are changing their holiday plans due to inflation. In addition, the survey found that 32% of consumers only shop sales.

“Early deals, early savings,” said Jorey Blake, financial advice expert at Albert. “Most retailers are aware of the inflationary crunch, and most are trying to get rid of excess inventory as a result of people tightening their wallets due to higher prices.”

Indeed, this holiday retail season is bound to be far more promotional than the last, according to Stephen Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard. “Easing supply chain issues coupled with the rapid shift in consumer spending trends and over-ordering inventory have left retailers in an interesting position ahead of the holidays. Retailers that were able to clear past merchandise and accurately forecast inventory needs will be the best positioned for growth.”

Let’s take a look at some companies with the best early holiday deals .

JCPenney

The retailer announced it would be offering early Black Friday deals every week in November, online and in stores, in what it deems “inflation-busting Black Friday deals.”

“Whether you prefer shopping online or in-store, we’ve got your holiday. We’re bringing back many of the deals families love at pre-inflation prices,” said John Aylward, chief marketing officer.

Walmart

Walmart announced its “Black Friday Deals for Days” events, which will begin every Monday in November online and two days later in-store.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year,” said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “That’s why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love — more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart’s best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores.”

Macy’s

Macy’s online Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 20 and runs through to Nov. 26. What’s more, if you’re looking to find deals for children’s gifts, you’re in luck. Macy’s has joined forces with Toys “R” Us to offer toys from the retailer in its stores and online.

Ulta

For the beauty lovers around you, you might want to check out Ulta to find deals.

Ulta’s Beauty Black Friday sale runs from November 20-26 in-store and online and will offer deals on makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance. Ulta says it will offer up to 50% in savings and offers free standard shipping on any $35 purchase.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you have adventurers, athletes or fitness lovers on your list, this is the place to go. The retailer is offering up to 50% on certain items online and in store through Nov. 12 to enable customers to “beat the rush.”

It will also have Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals and holiday sales throughout the season. Another advantage is that Dick’s offers a best price guarantee. Customers have 14 days from the date of purchase to take advantage of it.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Stores With the Best Holiday Deals in November