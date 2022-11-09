Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
dailycoin.com
US Justice Department and SEC are Investigating the FTX Crisis
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the FTX crisis, according to a Wall Street Journal report. FTX customer investments are also under investigation by the SEC and the CFTC. Even with the looming troubles, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried earlier maintained that the firm is fine. Many in the crypto community...
WAFB.com
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Democrats renew push for cryptocurrency regulations after FTX collapse
Democratic lawmakers and agency officials are calling for more regulations on cryptocurrencies after one of the largest exchanges neared collapse. Crypto critics are ramping up pressure for new rules after the apparent collapse of the exchange FTX, which is facing a mass loss of confidence amid reports of deceptive conduct and is seeking to be acquired in order to reassure customers and investors that they will get their money back. Its struggles have caused the crypto market to slump in value and led to government investigations.
Bitcoin falls to 2-year low after Binance decides not to rescue FTX
Bitcoin prices fell below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020 after Binance decided not to go ahead with the FTX deal, Coin Desk reported. If FTX's insolvency was a surprise for many crypto investors, more revelations about the company would send shockwaves throughout the industry. Cryptocurrencies began this...
‘Huge Shock to the System’: What the FTX-Binance Drama Means for Crypto Investors
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. Crypto markets are notoriously unpredictable, but volatile prices pale in comparison to this week's chaos. The crypto exchange FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement from the company posted to Twitter Friday morning. Less than a year ago, FTX was valued at more than $30 billion.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
dailyhodl.com
FTX.US Announces Crypto Trading ‘May Be Halted’ In Matter of Days
The US-based branch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, FTX.US, just announced that it may imminently implement a freeze on trading. A new note on the company’s website says investors looking to close positions and move their crypto out of the exchange are currently able to do so. “Trading...
u.today
SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win
General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors. According to the commission, this fact means that the...
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
Gizmodo
DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
coingeek.com
FTX Bankruptcy: Hacked, regulated or rug-pulled as traders despair
Traders already on edge after FTX’s dramatic implosion this week were rocked again today by signs the exchange had been hacked. Observers noticed on-chain records showing “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of digital assets began leaving the company’s wallets late on Friday night. FTX filed...
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX crisis, Genesis Trading, Crypto.com emphasize transparency
BlockFi limits its platform activity and pauses client withdrawals amid the FTX crisis. In a Twitter post, BlockFi clarified that this is due to the lack of clarity on the FTX issue. The announcement comes two days after BlockFi COO, Flori Marquez, took to Twitter to share her views regarding the FTX debacle.
