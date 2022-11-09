ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailycoin.com

US Justice Department and SEC are Investigating the FTX Crisis

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the FTX crisis, according to a Wall Street Journal report. FTX customer investments are also under investigation by the SEC and the CFTC. Even with the looming troubles, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried earlier maintained that the firm is fine. Many in the crypto community...
WAFB.com

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats renew push for cryptocurrency regulations after FTX collapse

Democratic lawmakers and agency officials are calling for more regulations on cryptocurrencies after one of the largest exchanges neared collapse. Crypto critics are ramping up pressure for new rules after the apparent collapse of the exchange FTX, which is facing a mass loss of confidence amid reports of deceptive conduct and is seeking to be acquired in order to reassure customers and investors that they will get their money back. Its struggles have caused the crypto market to slump in value and led to government investigations.
Money

‘Huge Shock to the System’: What the FTX-Binance Drama Means for Crypto Investors

Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. Crypto markets are notoriously unpredictable, but volatile prices pale in comparison to this week's chaos. The crypto exchange FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement from the company posted to Twitter Friday morning. Less than a year ago, FTX was valued at more than $30 billion.
dailyhodl.com

FTX.US Announces Crypto Trading ‘May Be Halted’ In Matter of Days

The US-based branch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, FTX.US, just announced that it may imminently implement a freeze on trading. A new note on the company’s website says investors looking to close positions and move their crypto out of the exchange are currently able to do so. “Trading...
u.today

SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win

General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors. According to the commission, this fact means that the...
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
Gizmodo

DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
The Associated Press

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
coingeek.com

FTX Bankruptcy: Hacked, regulated or rug-pulled as traders despair

Traders already on edge after FTX’s dramatic implosion this week were rocked again today by signs the exchange had been hacked. Observers noticed on-chain records showing “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of digital assets began leaving the company’s wallets late on Friday night. FTX filed...

