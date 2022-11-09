Panthers 5th most expensive NFL team to be a fan of: Study
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers are the fifth most expensive team to be a fan of in 2022, according to a study conducted by sidelines.io .
Research from the sports media company analyzed the price of an average ticket, jersey, parking, and a 16-ounce beer and hotdog from the stadium.
Carolina averaged $209.17 per game, only $0.83 less expensive than the fourth-ranked Dallas Cowboys.
Good news if you’re a hungry Panthers fan, though, as the Panthers carry one of the cheapest hot dogs at $3; however, the Cowboys boast cheaper tickets at $99.50.
The full chart, rankings, and breakdown for each organization can be seen below:
The Las Vegas Raiders topped the list at $272.47 per person.
“To watch all ten home games, Raiders fans are going to be paying $2,734, making them the most expensive NFL team to watch this season.” said a sidelines.io spokesperson. “The Cardinals are the cheapest, with fans paying $1174.60 to attend all home games – a difference of more than $1,500.”
