ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSltN_0j513PuP00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.

“The Energy Assistance Program is a critical lifeline for individuals and families who may be sacrificing basic expenses in order to meet rising energy costs. The winter months can be very difficult when families are struggling to stay warm,” said VDSS Commissioner Danny Avula. “We are pleased to again provide this resource and help Virginia residents who otherwise would not have the resources to afford their heating bills or overcome energy emergencies.”

Police responding to Midlothian Turnpike Wells Fargo robbery

In order to qualify for fuel assistance, those who apply must have a household income that does not exceed a certain threshold. Guidelines for the maximum income per household size can be found in the table below:

Household Size Monthly Income Limit
1 $1,699
2 $2,289
3 $2,879
4 $3,469
5 $4,059
6 $4,649
7 $5,239
8 $5,829
Each additional person $590

According to the VDSS, fuel assistance was provided to over 107,000 Virginia households last year.

Applications will be open until Monday, Nov. 14, and can be submitted online , in person at local departments of social services or by calling 855-635-4370 during normal business hours. To check eligibility for benefits assistance online, visit the CommonHelp website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

1982Dragonfly
2d ago

Yet again, the working Americans can fund this crap and yet not qualify for it. This country is darn good at socking it to the middle class.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy