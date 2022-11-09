Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.

“The Energy Assistance Program is a critical lifeline for individuals and families who may be sacrificing basic expenses in order to meet rising energy costs. The winter months can be very difficult when families are struggling to stay warm,” said VDSS Commissioner Danny Avula. “We are pleased to again provide this resource and help Virginia residents who otherwise would not have the resources to afford their heating bills or overcome energy emergencies.”

In order to qualify for fuel assistance, those who apply must have a household income that does not exceed a certain threshold. Guidelines for the maximum income per household size can be found in the table below:

Household Size Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,699 2 $2,289 3 $2,879 4 $3,469 5 $4,059 6 $4,649 7 $5,239 8 $5,829 Each additional person $590

According to the VDSS, fuel assistance was provided to over 107,000 Virginia households last year.

Applications will be open until Monday, Nov. 14, and can be submitted online , in person at local departments of social services or by calling 855-635-4370 during normal business hours. To check eligibility for benefits assistance online, visit the CommonHelp website .

