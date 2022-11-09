Read full article on original website
North Central Students & Village Of Pioneer Honors Local Veterans
HONORING LOCAL VETERANS … In what has become an annual tradition at the North Central Local School District (Pioneer, Ohio), local veterans were honored once again by North Central elementary students, the high school choir, along with community members in a near hour long ceremony. Elementary students wore T-shirts colored red, white and blue, once again provided by Mayor Ed Kidston; while resident from throughout the area came to support the veterans and student body. Pictured post ceremony were some local veterans from various branches who were honored at this year’s event. (PHOTO BY FORREST R. CHURCH, STAFF)
MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Montpelier Schools Getting Service Dog Through The Ability Center
OCTOBER RECOGNITION … These students were presented at the November 8, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, for their families to hear the letters written by their teachers, nominating them for Student of the Month for October. They were each given a Locos cap by Superintendent Jamison Grime. Front row left to right are Kindergartner Bayne Overmyer, First Grader Karter Smith, Second grader Eli Tressler and Third Grader Bailey Shankster. (2nd grader Payten Cassabon was not present) Back row, left to right, are Fourth grader Maci Thomas, Fifth grader LoDena Woods, Sixth grader Nash Miller, Seventh grader Genevieve Repp and Eight grader Braylon Hopper. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Archbold Rotary Welcomes 56th Member
NEW MEMBER … Shane Hollenbaugh (right), the owner of Three Cord in Archbold recently became Rotary’s newest member. Proposed by Bill Rufenacht he became the club’s 56th member last month — officially becoming an Archbold Rotarian at the club’s meeting on October 14. The week before, Maureen (Mo) Bernath, the director of development at Sauder Village, became the club’s 55th member. She was also proposed by Bill Rufenacht.
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Handles Light Agenda During Brief Meeting
The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 7th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. The following agenda items were then discussed. Fire hydrants have been winterized in the village for this year.
Shirley Aldrich (1936-2022)
Shirley Ann Aldrich, age 86, of Edon, Ohio, died at 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Edon High School and was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the Edon Church...
Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery
A law enforcement expert discusses the Toledo police shooting of a double-homicide suspect overnight with Josh Croup on Action News Now. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Updated: 4 hours ago. A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for...
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
Robert “Bob” Mansfield (1951-2022)
Robert V. “Bob” Mansfield age 71, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice. Bob was born in Wauseon, OH on July 28, 1951 to Edward and Marlene (Sower) Mansfield. On September 25, 1971 he married Kathleen “Kathy” (Short) and she...
PULASKI GARDEN CLUB: Committee Decides On Theme For Next Year’s Williams County Fair Flower Show
PRESENTING ARRANGEMENT … Joyce Mocherman of Bryan, pictured with her “Mother Nature” arrangement, features mums, beauty berries, crab apples, butterfly bush, and other late seasonal blooms. Joyce Paepke reported on the bulb of the month – Hippeastrum a genus of about 90 species and over 600 hybrids...
Bryan Police Officer Jamie Mendez Sworn In As Police Captain
CAPTAIN … The Bryan Police Department was excited to announce that Jamie Mendez was sworn in as police captain on Monday, November 7 by Mayor Carrie Schlade. Captain Mendez brings over twenty years of law enforcement with him. Pictured is the Mayor Schalde swearing in Captain Mendez in council chambers. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Roselyn “Rosie” Carroll (1930-2022)
Roselyn Grace “Rosie” Carroll, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on March 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Ilva (Fenicle) Radabaugh. On December 14, 1946 she married Homer Carroll, and he preceded her in death...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft
Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges. Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence. This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft. Bower...
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
Police respond after 10-year-old allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' OLPH Catholic School 'with an AK-47'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 15, 2022. Police responded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, a parochial school in south Toledo, on Wednesday after a 10-year-old allegedly made shooting threats against the school. According to...
Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year
OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
20 years since the deadly Van Wert tornado: Looking back at Nov. 10, 2002
We don't often think of November as a time of the year for tornadoes in our area. But 20 years ago, we were reminded that they can happen at almost any time.
William “Bill” Ruffer (1930-2022)
William R. “Bill” Ruffer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home after an extended illness. Mr. Ruffer was a 1948 graduate of Ridgeville High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1952, earning his wings in 1954.
