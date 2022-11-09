LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO