LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Handles Light Agenda During Brief Meeting
The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 7th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. The following agenda items were then discussed. Fire hydrants have been winterized in the village for this year.
MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Montpelier Schools Getting Service Dog Through The Ability Center
OCTOBER RECOGNITION … These students were presented at the November 8, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, for their families to hear the letters written by their teachers, nominating them for Student of the Month for October. They were each given a Locos cap by Superintendent Jamison Grime. Front row left to right are Kindergartner Bayne Overmyer, First Grader Karter Smith, Second grader Eli Tressler and Third Grader Bailey Shankster. (2nd grader Payten Cassabon was not present) Back row, left to right, are Fourth grader Maci Thomas, Fifth grader LoDena Woods, Sixth grader Nash Miller, Seventh grader Genevieve Repp and Eight grader Braylon Hopper. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Archbold Rotary Welcomes 56th Member
NEW MEMBER … Shane Hollenbaugh (right), the owner of Three Cord in Archbold recently became Rotary’s newest member. Proposed by Bill Rufenacht he became the club’s 56th member last month — officially becoming an Archbold Rotarian at the club’s meeting on October 14. The week before, Maureen (Mo) Bernath, the director of development at Sauder Village, became the club’s 55th member. She was also proposed by Bill Rufenacht.
North Central Students & Village Of Pioneer Honors Local Veterans
HONORING LOCAL VETERANS … In what has become an annual tradition at the North Central Local School District (Pioneer, Ohio), local veterans were honored once again by North Central elementary students, the high school choir, along with community members in a near hour long ceremony. Elementary students wore T-shirts colored red, white and blue, once again provided by Mayor Ed Kidston; while resident from throughout the area came to support the veterans and student body. Pictured post ceremony were some local veterans from various branches who were honored at this year’s event. (PHOTO BY FORREST R. CHURCH, STAFF)
Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District
A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial. Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary. The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial...
Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft
Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges. Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence. This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft. Bower...
Robert “Bob” Mansfield (1951-2022)
Robert V. “Bob” Mansfield age 71, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice. Bob was born in Wauseon, OH on July 28, 1951 to Edward and Marlene (Sower) Mansfield. On September 25, 1971 he married Kathleen “Kathy” (Short) and she...
Bryan Police Officer Jamie Mendez Sworn In As Police Captain
CAPTAIN … The Bryan Police Department was excited to announce that Jamie Mendez was sworn in as police captain on Monday, November 7 by Mayor Carrie Schlade. Captain Mendez brings over twenty years of law enforcement with him. Pictured is the Mayor Schalde swearing in Captain Mendez in council chambers. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer
It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
Roselyn “Rosie” Carroll (1930-2022)
Roselyn Grace “Rosie” Carroll, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on March 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Ilva (Fenicle) Radabaugh. On December 14, 1946 she married Homer Carroll, and he preceded her in death...
Shirley Aldrich (1936-2022)
Shirley Ann Aldrich, age 86, of Edon, Ohio, died at 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Edon High School and was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of the Edon Church...
Linda Belcher (1948-2022)
Linda Belcher of West Unity, Ohio, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was born on March 6, 1948, daughter of the late Willis and Lillie (Short) Nofziger. Linda is survived by the love of her life, Mick Belcher, and their children Erik (Angie) Belcher of...
Vilay Sayarath (1973-2022)
Vilay Sayarath, age 49, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Vilay was a trooper with the Ohio State Patrol for 12 years prior to his medical retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years in the...
Neil Rupp (1956-2022)
Neil Edward Rupp of Pettisville, Ohio died in an accident at work on November 9, 2022 at the age of 66. Neil loved nothing more than a good sunset, spending time with family, and being out on the Maumee River. He was an active member of Archbold Evangelical Church and...
Karen Roth (1939-2022)
Karen F. Roth, age 83 years, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. She was born January 5, 1939, at Archbold the daughter of Earl and Nola (Short) Roth, and married Roger Roth on June 15, 1963 and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2015.
