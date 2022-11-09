HONORING LOCAL VETERANS … In what has become an annual tradition at the North Central Local School District (Pioneer, Ohio), local veterans were honored once again by North Central elementary students, the high school choir, along with community members in a near hour long ceremony. Elementary students wore T-shirts colored red, white and blue, once again provided by Mayor Ed Kidston; while resident from throughout the area came to support the veterans and student body. Pictured post ceremony were some local veterans from various branches who were honored at this year’s event. (PHOTO BY FORREST R. CHURCH, STAFF)

PIONEER, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO