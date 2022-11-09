Read full article on original website
Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms
With control of the U.S. Congress still hanging in the balance days after this week's midterm elections, many disappointed Republicans are putting the blame squarely on former president Donald Trump.
Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.
Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District
Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona.
Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell
Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell.
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America’s largest states.
States that pay their politicians the most
Stacker ranked the most lucrative states for politicians in ascending order based on each state’s governor’s salary and state representative salary, using 2019 data from the Council of State Governments for governor salaries and 2020 data from the National Conference of State Legislatures for state representative salaries.
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden's student debt relief program.
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee.
Fact-checking claims about voter fraud across the country
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:. Ballots placed into secure drop boxes at some Maricopa County, Arizona, polling places that experienced issues on Election Day didn't get discarded or altered. A video shows a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots in a...
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority.
AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Listen now and subscribe:...
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive...
