The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G

Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train

Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. news: Ex-LSU star would look 'pretty good' in Dallas Cowboys uniform, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not hold back in his admiration of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week amid rumblings the star pass-catcher could ultimately sign with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he spent the conclusion of the 2021 season and won a Super Bowl with after a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Jones, during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, said he's already envisioning what Beckham would look like in a Cowboys uniform should Dallas land the former LSU standout.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Tony Pollard disagrees with RB coach on maximum snap load: 'Whatever they need me to do, I got it'

For several years now, the Dallas Cowboys have been under-utilizing explosive running back Tony Pollard. In three-and-a-half(-ish) seasons, Pollard has 398 carries for 2,115 yards (5.3 per carry) and 13 touchdowns, as well as 94 receptions for 758 yards (8.1 per reception) and two additional scores. During that same span, Pollard has lagged far behind Ezekiel Elliott in snaps, rushing attempts, targets, and receptions, despite being the obviously more effective and (especially) explosive player. Zeke has 891 carries for 3,781 yards (4.2 per carry) and 32 scores, as well as 159 receptions for 1,077 yards (6.8 per reception) and six touchdowns since Pollard was drafted. In other words, Pollard has averaged 1.2 more yards per touch than Elliott but been given less than half as many touches.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Eli Manning moonlights as rapper in bonkers Giants song with Fivio Foreign

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has had plenty of free time on his hands ever since he retired from the NFL. It seems, in addition to he and Peyton’s “Manningcast,” the two-time Super Bowl winner is dipping his feet into the rap game. On Thursday, a video made the rounds of a dripped-out Eli Manning in the studio with rapper Fivio Foreign. It turns out, Manning and Fivio Foreign were collaborating on a remix of the rapper’s song “1-on-3” turning it into “Giants on 3.”
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NBA star slams Nike, Phil Knight over Kyrie Irving stance

Last week, Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving following the controversy surrounding his sharing of an antisemitic film and lack of apology for the pain it caused. Nike founder Phil Knight also spoke out about why he personally felt strongly about the decision. However, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a particularly strong reaction to Knight’s comments.
