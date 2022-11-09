Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says DeSantis ‘could have been more gracious’
Former President Trump on Tuesday complained that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was not gracious enough to him for backing his first gubernatorial bid, the latest sign of a growing rift between the two men ahead of a possible 2024 presidential primary showdown. “Ron is a person, I’ve always had...
Boebert inches ahead as Colorado votes continue to be tallied
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has inched ahead of her Democratic challenger by over 1,000 points as ballots continue to be counted.
Kinzinger dunks on DeSantis's 'short-lived' midterm victory
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) pumped the brakes on conservative chatter about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being the GOP standard-bearer in 2024, suggesting the rest of the country might not be receptive to him.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race not officially called, Johnson says 'It’s over'
(The Center Square) – Most people in Wisconsin went to bed not knowing who won the state’s race for U.S. Senate. Most major news outlets refused to call the race between Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes. But Johnson told his supporters early Wednesday morning that...
Daily Beast
Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.
Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
Come on, Republicans. Our midterm losses are the final straw: Dump Trump now.
It turns out, voters – even those deeply worried about gas prices and grocery bills – couldn’t bring themselves to support candidates with flimsy qualifications or who bought into 2020 election lies. USA TODAY. The day after the midterm elections, on what should have been a day...
cnylatinonewspaper.com
New Immigration Program
Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
Video of Lindsey Graham Pleading for Herschel Walker Viewed 1M Times
Herschel Walker faces a very close race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock that could determine control of the Senate.
Nymag.com
The Republican Elite Makes Its Move Against Trump
Earlier this year, I wrote a profile of Ron DeSantis, a figure who seemed to point the way toward the party’s post-Trump future. That future, it seemed to me, could arrive much sooner than many people forecast at the time. “If you completely dismiss the possibility that DeSantis could pry the Republican base away from a president to whom it has formed a cultlike attachment,” I argued, “you may not be considering the potential effect of two more years of DeSantis being given the sort of coverage in the right-wing media that Pravda devoted to Joseph Stalin.”
Voters in 4 states reject slavery, involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Live updates: 2022 midterm elections
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star. “Even though our fight for the governor’s mansion may have come up short, I’m...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort under threat from Hurricane Nicole
Storm Nicole: Building submerged in water after collapsing into ocean. Donald Trump’s Florida resort is under threat from Hurricane Nicole, which is closing in on Florida’s Atlantic shoreline. The storm is forecast to bring downpours, fierce winds, and a treacherous surge of ocean surf to coastal areas still...
Some Republicans Want to Raise Voting Age After Gen Z Midterm Turnout
As Gen Z headed to the polls this week, conservative commentators had a message for young voters: please stop. Tuesday’s midterm election saw Gen Z come out strong for Democrats, including for their generation’s first U.S. representative: Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida. The young blue bloc left Fox News personalities dismayed, with other conservative voices suggesting that the minimum voting age be raised from 18 (currently enshrined in the Constitution) to 21 or 28.
France 24
The Republican Party’s Trump problem
The Republicans' disappointing performance in the midterm elections is also a personal defeat for former US president Donald Trump, who had been counting on the success of the candidates he endorsed to launch his own presidential bid next Tuesday. To make matters worse, Ron DeSantis, his potential Republican rival for the 2024 elections, celebrated a resounding victory in Florida.
Democrats Win Full Control of Government in More States
Democrats defied precedent and solidified their power in several state capitols in Tuesday’s elections, but few of their gains came in deep Republican territory and were instead in states where party control was already split. Still, Democrats touted their successes in an election cycle when rising inflation and an...
AMA
Immigration issues: Visas and green cards
Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
The Republican Civil War Starts Now
Donald Trump will likely spend the next two years going after Ron DeSantis in order to clinch the 2024 Republican nomination.
The Trump Apocalypse Has Not Been Canceled
The headline yesterday in the German newspaper Der Spiegel summarized the mood among America’s allies: “The Trump Apocalypse Has Been Canceled.” Clearly the midterm results were excellent news for European leaders who continue to need support from Washington. But they shouldn’t make the mistake of assuming that America has fully cast off Trumpism.
UN human rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid protest crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will hold...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 6