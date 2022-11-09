Santa Clarita Valley Represented In Major League Baseball As Season Comes To Close

The 2022 Major League Baseball concluded Saturday as the Houston Astros were crowned World Series Champions after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. Here are updates on some of Santa Clarita’s local products to have appeared in the big leagues this season.

Scott Barlow (Golden Valley ‘11) – Coming off a career season in 2021 in which he was named the club’s Bruce Rice Pitcher of the Year , Barlow built off that momentum and turned in his best season to date. Pitching in relief out of the bullpen for the Kansas City Royals, Barlow appeared in 69 games, pitching to a 2.18 ERA, good for 22nd among all relievers in Major League Baseball. Barlow struck out more than a batter per inning and completed 24 saves for the Royals. Originally drafted by the Dodgers, the hometown team surely could have used an elite relief pitcher in the back end of their pen like the one they traded in Barlow years ago.

Zack Britton (born in Santa Clarita) has carved out an impressive 11-year career in the big leagues as one of baseball’s top relief pitchers. Unfortunately, his 2021 season was cut short after he underwent elbow reconstruction surgery and had a bone chip removed from his left pitching elbow in September of last year. Britton took the mound for the New York Yankees for the first time this season in September, appearing in just three games and pitching a combined 0.2 innings before being shut down and placed on the 60-day injured list, putting an end to his season. Britton will now enter free agency prior to the 2023 season and will be eligible to sign with any team.

Keston Hiura (Valencia ‘14) – Hiura bounced back and forth between AAA Nashville and the Brewers in 2021 and did much of the same in 2022. After an impressive 2019 rookie season where the 1st round pick clubbed 19 home runs in 84 games, the Valencia product has struggled to recreate that early success. Hiura appeared in 80 games this season and hit 14 home runs, but his batting average and OPS continued to dip. Hiura is under contract with the Brewers through the 2026 season.

Tyler Glasnow (Hart ‘11) – After an injury-riddled 2021 season, the same fate met Glasnow again in 2022. Still recovering from Tommy John Surgery that he underwent last year to repair his partially torn UCL, Glasnow was limited to just two starts with the Tampa Bay Rays, his first appearance of the season coming in September. Over 6.2 innings pitched, Glasnow allowed just one run. Should he be healthy entering the 2023 season, Glasnow figures to regain his status as one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Tommy Milone (Saugus ‘05) – Milone began his season in the minor leagues with the Seattle Mariners organization. He was recalled to the big league team in August where he appeared in 7 games, pitching exclusively out of the bullpen. In 16.2 innings pitched, Milone allowed 10 earned runs giving him a 5.40 ERA for the season. He will be a free agent entering this offseason.

Trever Bauer (Hart ‘08) – Bauer was placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, for his involvement in a physical and sexually-charged civil case. On April 29, Major League Baseball issued Bauer a two-year suspension totalling 324 games. Bauer joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $102 million contract in February 2021, on the heels of winning the National League Cy Young Award during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He spent the last 81 regular-season games of the 2021 season on administrative leave, plus an additional 18 to begin the 2022 season. But his 324-game suspension did not begin until this April, meaning he did not receive credit for previous time served.

