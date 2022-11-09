Over $3M in big prizes won in Kentucky during search for record-setting Powerball prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky saw over $3 million in big prizes won during the Powerball mania after the game reached its largest jackpot in history.

Powerball announced Tuesday, a player in California won the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot . But in Kentucky, during peak Powerball mania, in the drawings before Tuesday’s announcement, four people won a total of $3.03 million in prizes during Saturday’s drawing.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaires,” said Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO.

On Saturday, Kentucky had two second-place winners — people who matched five numbers but not the Powerball. One ticket was bought in Benton, where the player decided to add $1 to their ticket doubling the prize to $2 million. The second big winner bought their ticket in Midway securing $1 million, before taxes.

Two other players scored big taking prizes of $50,000 each, one in Bardstown and another in Bowling Green.

Tuesday also saw four other winners, a $100,000 winner from Sonora, a $50,000 winner from Louisville, and two $50,000 winners from Lexington.

Kentucky Lottery said 18 Powerball jackpot winners have come from Kentucky with the largest being out of Georgetown when Rob and Tuesday Anderson won $128.6 million in December 2009.

All winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location while they make arrangements to claim their prizes. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

To make arrangements to claim their prizes they can contact the office at 1-877-789-4532.

