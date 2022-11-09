ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner mom arrested after Sunday shootout

KENNER, La. — It was a busy Sunday afternoon at Harbor Seafood on Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Shortly before 2 p.m., a pair of vehicles sped down 32nd Street near the popular restaurant with passengers shooting at each other. “You had children out playing, passersby's on the street in...
KENNER, LA
WWL

254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
WWL-TV

JPSO: Man shot on Westbank Expressway

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on the Westbank Expressway Friday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A JSPO spokesperson said the shooting happened near the Ames Boulevard exit around 3:30 p.m. The victim was driving in the westbound lanes of the elevated portion of the Westbank Expressway with one passenger.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for 2 women reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two women who have been reported as missing. According to the police, Deondraneice Powell, 56, was last heard from on Nov. 8. Powell was reportedly scheduled to move to a new residence, but the location was found to be an empty lot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey

A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
HARVEY, LA
gentillymessenger.com

17-year-old arrested in shooting that left two teens dead

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a double homicide. The homicide victims were both juveniles. At 7:12 a.m. on May 11, 2021, NOPD Third District officers responded to a call for service in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street. They discovered two males, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering with gunshot wounds. The teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
WWL

Argument led to fatal shooting at gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an argument between an employee of a gas station convenience store and a customer led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. The victim was shot dead inside the store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. EMS pronounced the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

