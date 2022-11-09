Read full article on original website
NOPD searches for two suspects identified in shooting of off-duty officer
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police need your help in finding two suspects wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer last month. Police say the first suspect in the image captured from security cameras is believed to be the shooter. Police also say back on October 12,...
Gunfire wounds woman near I-10, Convention Center
New Orleans Police are investigating a case of Aggravated Battery by shooting. The incident took place at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Blvd. just after 6pm Friday night.
NOLA.com
2 men wanted after off-duty NOPD officer shot in Mid-City; photos released
Authorities released photos of two men they say were involved in the shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer last month in Mid-City. They are asking for help identifying and locating the men. The officer was shot in the abdomen during an argument and armed robbery Oct. 12 in...
WWL-TV
Kenner mom arrested after Sunday shootout
KENNER, La. — It was a busy Sunday afternoon at Harbor Seafood on Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Shortly before 2 p.m., a pair of vehicles sped down 32nd Street near the popular restaurant with passengers shooting at each other. “You had children out playing, passersby's on the street in...
Nearly 40 suspects arrested Halloween Weekend in the French Quarter for firearm violations
Some of the youngest offenders included people ages 15 and 16-years-old.
254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
4 teens suspected of armed robbery, shooting arrested after chase
New Orleans Police this afternoon arrested four juveniles after two armed robberies and a high-speed police chase. Cops say the vehicle the suspects were fleeing in was reported stolen from North Carrollton Ave. Tuesday night.
WWL-TV
JPSO: Man shot on Westbank Expressway
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on the Westbank Expressway Friday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A JSPO spokesperson said the shooting happened near the Ames Boulevard exit around 3:30 p.m. The victim was driving in the westbound lanes of the elevated portion of the Westbank Expressway with one passenger.
WDSU
Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
fox8live.com
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for 2 women reported missing
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two women who have been reported as missing. According to the police, Deondraneice Powell, 56, was last heard from on Nov. 8. Powell was reportedly scheduled to move to a new residence, but the location was found to be an empty lot.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Lower 9th Ward convenience store, New Orleans police say
A New Orleans man was arrested shortly after a fatal shooting Thursday at a Lower 9th Ward convenience store. Police said they booked James Spriggens, 34, with second-degree murder. The gunfire was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. at LAxpress, 5104 St. Claude Ave. Police said they found a man...
NOLA.com
Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey
A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
gentillymessenger.com
17-year-old arrested in shooting that left two teens dead
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a double homicide. The homicide victims were both juveniles. At 7:12 a.m. on May 11, 2021, NOPD Third District officers responded to a call for service in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street. They discovered two males, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering with gunshot wounds. The teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
fox8live.com
Gas station employee killed in shooting stemming from argument, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD. The shooting happened inside the LA Express gas station after an argument between two men around 7:48 a.m., according to officials. Police say the victim,...
WDSU
Caught on camera: Man burglarizes business along Freret Street; owners see uptick in crime in area
NEW ORLEANS — Freret Street business owners are demanding help from the New Orleans Police Department and elected leaders following an uptick in burglaries in their area. Some of them were caught on camera. WDSU obtained exclusive surveillance video of one encounter. A suspect in a hoodie and jeans...
WWL-TV
'Go get my guns' - Mother accused of arming son and driving him to settle score
KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother has been arrested after she allegedly armed her teenage son with a gun and drove him around searching for another teen who allegedly threatened him with a gun earlier, which resulted in a rolling shootout near Williams Boulevard according to The Times-Picayune. As...
WDSU
New Orleans man accused in Costco carjacking incidents federally indicted
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of multiple carjackings across New Orleans has been federally indicted. Tyrese Harris, 19, was indicted Thursday and faces five counts linked to several different carjackings incidents. The carjackings Harris is accused of happened in the 600 block of Washington Avenue, the 700 block...
Argument led to fatal shooting at gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an argument between an employee of a gas station convenience store and a customer led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. The victim was shot dead inside the store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. EMS pronounced the...
WWL
