azbigmedia.com
Maricopa County ranks No. 1 for talent attraction
A new report ranks Arizona and Maricopa County as national leaders for adding skilled jobs and workers over the last five years. For the fifth time in the last six years, Maricopa County claimed the no. 1 spot in the Talent Attraction Scorecard released by Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes partners with Honomobo for sales office
Trent Hancock, is a third-generation homebuilder at Camelot Homes. Over the past 50 years, his family has established a reputation for luxury, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtfully designed homes that have earned numerous awards and accolades. When Trent joined the family business in 2015, he wanted to bring a fresh perspective and explore new solutions and approaches. Replacing on-site community sales trailers with sleek a Honomobo modular detached home office is one of those innovations.
bdmag.com
Two Landsea Homes Communities In Greater Phoenix Metro Area Are Now Sold Out
Riata at Alamar consists of 75 single-family homes. Farmstead at Harvest consists of 90 single-family homes. High Performance Homes surrounded by an array of amenities and recreational opportunities. Phoenix, Ariz. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today all homes...
azbigmedia.com
Love’s Travel Stop reopens location in Buckeye
Love’s Travel Stop is now serving customers in Buckeye, Arizona, thanks to a travel stop that reopened today after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Rd.), adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Chip-making powerhouse eyes second multibillion-dollar expansion in the Valley
A chip-making powerhouse is eyeing a second multibillion-dollar expansion right here in the Valley.
azbigmedia.com
Why development of medical office buildings is booming
Maricopa County, the state’s largest by population and home to the capital, has long been a destination for those looking to escape frigid winters in search of sunnier climes. An increase in the number of residents drives higher demand for healthcare services, and one of the popular options to address these needs are medical office buildings (MOBs). Phoenix has the eighth-largest MOB market in the U.S. totaling 21.4 million square feet, according to 42Floors.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Where does your water come from? A look at Glendale's water supply
The worsening shortage on the Colorado River means the progressive loss of water for Valley cities.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
kjzz.org
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60
The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
azbex.com
Peoria P&Z Recommends Medical Office Project
The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission recommended an 81KSF medical and office development with a commercial component at the SEC of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax Road for approval last month. The request for Cielo Vista Medical Commons to be rezoned from Suburban Ranch to Planned Area Development will now...
ABC 15 News
Washout: State officials have no plans to fix one Arizona road that continues to flood
GILA BEND, AZ — A stretch of road that has been shut down dozens of times during the summer months because of flash flooding has no plans to be fixed, according to state transportation officials. State Route 238 is often used as a ’short cut’ to connect those in...
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
AZFamily
Consumer Reports: Facebook ads can be dangerous and even illegal
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
