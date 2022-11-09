Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
cryptopotato.com
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
decrypt.co
Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers
Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder Gary Wang and director of engineering Nishad Singh are understood to be in the Bahamas and are “under supervision” by the local authorities. The source familiar with the matter told Cointelegraph that the three former FTX executives, as well as Alameda Research...
‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers has some choice words for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
The FTX downfall is not so much a Lehman moment as an Enron one. So says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about the once-heralded cryptocurrency exchange that today declared bankruptcy and announced the resignation of founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after a sudden and dramatic collapse this week. “A lot...
Hedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Galois Capital is the latest hedge fund caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday, estimating the amount to be around $100 million.
cryptobriefing.com
FTX Hit by Nine-Figure Hack as Meltdown Continues
Over $400 million was drained from the cryptocurrency exchange early Saturday. Employees have moved remaining assets to cold storage. Some have suggested that the incident may be an inside job due to the ongoing FTX meltdown. FTX.US General Counsel Ryne Miller said that assets had been moved to cold storage...
protos.com
Solana is dying and it can’t find a buyer
A prominent trader within the crypto community has recently speculated that Solana may pump if Binance chief Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweets anything positive about his mooted takeover of FTX. However, the prospect of Solana making any kind of meaningful recovery looks highly unlikely as no buyers can currently be found.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Weighs In on FTX Collapse, Says Regulators in Washington May Lose Faith in Industry
Coinbase head Brian Armstrong says the collapse of crypto exchange FTX may make US politicians more skeptical of the crypto industry. In a new interview with Bankless, Armstrong weighs in on the collapse of the crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried who launched FTX. “I’m trying to make sense of this...
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Fires Over 60 Employees
The crypto market is undergoing a bearish run, with the latest news circulating in the last few days. Amidst this “crypto winter,” a lot of cryptocurrency exchanges are undergoing a staff reduction. That being said, Coinbase is one of them. On Thursday, the Coinbase exchange said they would...
CBS News
Cryptocurrency collapse hits investors big and small
It's not just the big guys getting hurt in this digital currency market collapse. Da Lin spoke with a San Francisco woman who lost tens of thousands in the latest crypto crash. (11-11-22)
marinelink.com
