The ROH Final Battle event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from the University of Texas at Arlington, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern time. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan discussed the possibility of starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. Despite the fact that Final Battle was announced before this NXT special, WWE has decided to hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the evening of December 10th.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO