wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Fans Broke Down Over ‘Deafening’ Silence Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' asks audiences to take a moment of silence to honor Chadwick Boseman and audiences are responding to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
The actor brought some major sunny vibes on Wednesday to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles Michael B. Jordan showed off his smooth style on Wednesday at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel. Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive...
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Fans are already calling for sequel to Netflix's current number one movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil. Only a few days after The School for Good and Evil dropped on Netflix - with a cliffhanger ending - fans are now begging for a sequel. Watch the magical trailer below:. The film is adapted from the...
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
