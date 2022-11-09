ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US

By Jeremy Berke
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORHgT_0j50xS1i00
Marijuana is now legal in 21 states.

Getty Images; Insider

  • Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in five states and only passed in Maryland and Missouri.
  • Legalization failed in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas.
  • While a majority of Americans support marijuana legalization, the road ahead is murky.

The red wave sputtered , and so did the green one.

Marijuana legalization is immensely popular among US voters , but the path forward is far from linear — that much became clear in Tuesday's elections.

Legalization was on the ballot in five states, but it only passed in Missouri and Maryland . Deep-red Arkansas , as well as both North Dakota and South Dakota , defeated legalization measures.

"The 2022 mid-term elections were more controversial than we have seen in recent elections, as it relates to cannabis," analysts from the investment bank Cowen said in a Wednesday note titled "Cannabis's Green Wave Hits A Wall in 2022."

A recent poll show that most Americans , both Republican and Democrat, support legalization. Still, the optics of going two-for-five don't look great to legalization proponents, even if there are some key nuances to the way the legislation was written in each state. It's important to note, too, that the combined population of Missouri and Maryland is more than double that of the Dakotas and Arkansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PngLc_0j50xS1i00

Taylor Tyson/Insider

For one, Arkansas' measure would have given a leg up to existing medical cannabis sellers, which some opponents say would give them a monopoly on sales. It didn't include social-equity provisions, such as helping those impacted by the War on Drugs get preferential access to the economic opportunities created by legalization. It also wouldn't expunge records for those convicted of marijuana-related offenses.

In Maryland, which leans Democratic, proponents cast legalization foremost as a social justice issue. Over 65% of voters supported legalization in Maryland .

In Missouri, historically a swing state but now leaning redder, legalization passed 53% to 47% . Missouri already had a relatively thriving medical cannabis market, and the legalization campaign in the state was well-funded.

For its part, South Dakota passed legalization in 2020, but the law was struck down in court after Republican Gov. Kristi Noem voiced her opposition. And it's stark how much support has flipped. In 2020, nearly 54% of voters in the state supported legalization. Just two years later, about the same proportion rejected legalization.

In 2020, voters in four states—Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota—approved legalization.

Recently, President Joe Biden directed the federal government to review cannabis's status as a Schedule I controlled substance , indicating that the Democratic party line is pro-reform. Candidates who support cannabis reform, like Pennsylvania Democratic Senator-elect John Fetterman, rode that momentum to wins in battleground states.

While cannabis legalization is popular, it's far down the list of things voters say they care about , compared to issues like abortion rights and inflation. It's an open question as to how much the issue drives voter turnout on both sides, and whether federal Republicans could make cannabis into a wedge issue now that Biden and other top Democrats have so publicly owned it.

Only time will tell.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 252

Michael Josephitis
3d ago

it's basically time to get the old dinosaurs out of office period and the one's who FOLLOW their "stuck in the 60s,war on drugs agenda", out of office!

Reply(18)
160
Rick Massey
3d ago

people are shooting each other every day on top of all the other crazy crap going on in the world so either way I don't think people will stop or even slow down smoking weed that is My opinion

Reply(8)
35
Scooba Steve
3d ago

Don't be weary all. Lil by lil, we'll get all these states green. #GoGreen #FreeTheWeed #PeopleHaveSpoken #Legalize #420

Reply(4)
70
Related
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

719K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy