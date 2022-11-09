Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
New Windows computer? Here’s the software you need
When you buy a brand new Windows PC, it comes loaded with software that Microsoft wants you to use. The company either created the software or partnered with a company that wanted to market its product to Windows users. Some of this is excellent software, and you can find ratings...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
How to create a new Gmail account
How to create a new Gmail account

You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
makeuseof.com
How to Add iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos App
makeuseof.com

How to Add iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos App

Do you want to access photos stored on iCloud on your Windows PC? If yes, then we've good news for you. The Windows 11 Photos app now allows you to work with photos and videos stored on your Apple iCloud account.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
You cannot avoid Gmail's new look anymore

At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
Apple Insider
'Custom Accessibility Mode' found in iOS 16.2 beta
Code within the new iOS 16.2 beta has fragments of a new "custom accessibility mode" which would allow users to customize the homescreen for specific disability needs. Apple's iOS 16.2 beta comes with camera fixes, and 5G enabled for users in India, plus the new Freeform app. However, it also includes an unannounced new Custom Accessibility Mode.
iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
makeuseof.com
How to Install the KDE Plasma Desktop on Linux Mint
makeuseof.com

How to Install the KDE Plasma Desktop on Linux Mint

Linux Mint offers three different editions of the operating system, namely Cinnamon, XFCE, and MATE. A quick glance at the Linux Mint website shows that there's no official KDE Plasma-based flavor available for you to download.
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
Digital Trends
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products. It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.
Microsoft is testing new ads in Windows 11
Facepalm: If there's one thing Windows 11 could use, it's ads appearing in the operating system—said no one other than Microsoft. The Redmond firm appears to be testing a feature in preview builds that shows ads for its services in the flyout menu, where users can sign out or lock the system.
You’re stuck with the Gmail redesign starting this month
At the beginning of the year, Google announced a redesign for Gmail called the “integrated view.” The rollout started back in February, and by now, virtually everyone has access to the new design. Of course, if you prefer the old design, you can still switch back, but that won’t be the case for much longer. This week, Google announced that the integrated view “will become the standard experience for Gmail” by the end of November.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager

Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Android Headlines
Windows and macOS users can now use Google One VPN
VPNs seem to be all the rage nowadays because hacking into people’s network connections is also all the rage today. This is why companies offer their VPN services to help keep people’s data safe when using public Wi-Fi. Google is one of those companies, and it just made the Google One VPN available for Windows and macOS.
Gmail's new look won't let you go back to the old one
Google is beginning to roll out its redesigned, integrated Gmail experience to all users as the new standard. Gmail's updated look adds the ability for users to incorporate commonly used Google apps to their sidebar without ever needing to leave their email.
Digital Trends
Apple’s next Studio monitor may use a QD-OLED panel
Apple may be preparing to design upcoming products with OLED panels manufactured by Samsung, according to NotebookCheck (via The Elec). Devices expected to get the panels range from iPads to MacBooks to foldable laptops, the latter of which the brand has not yet introduced, in addition to its Apple Studio Display.
Digital Trends
It’s not just you: Microsoft confirms Windows 11 is having gaming issues
Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well. Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue;...
TechCrunch
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
