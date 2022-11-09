City of Orlando opens downtown parking garages as Nicole approaches Florida

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO