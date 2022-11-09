Hosting tips for the season of gathering

The season of hosting friends and family in our homes for holiday meals and making festive memories is finally here. Planning big meals or holiday parties can be overwhelming, especially during a season with so much going on. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

To get some new inspiration and insight on welcoming friends inside, I consulted Bremerton’s own Kelly Welk. Her company, Ciderpress Lane, does everything from hosting private events and Freedom Dinners to raise funds to fight human trafficking to teaching cooking and wreath-making workshops. She’s also the author of the cookbook, “Dinner Changes Everything: Menus to Create Connection” and runs a blog and popular Instagram feed.

Though Kelly is an accomplished cook, she’s quick to point out that hosting people in our home is not only about the food you serve, “The people, it is always the people that make any event or dinner the best.”

Here are five of Kelly’s hosting tips for experienced and first-time hosts alike:

1. Prep as much as you can ahead of time

Break tasks down and do a couple each day leading up to your event. From creating the menu and shopping to chopping and dicing to making foods that will keep well, like baked desserts or soups. The day before, Kelly likes to prep every recipe to the point that it’s ready to be finished off the day of the event. “It’s amazing how much easier it is having everything prepped.” says Welk.

2. Serve what you know

If cooking for a group and hosting people in your home seems intimidating, Kelly encourages you to start small and serve something that you know how to make. “Keep the food part simple so you aren’t stressed trying to create something you’ve never made before.”. And, by all means: ask guests to bring something to contribute to the meal!

3. Use what you have to decorate the table

Kelly suggests using greens from your yard (ferns, ivy, evergreen branches), colorful produce from the grocery store and candlesticks you already have for centerpiece or buffet decor. Get the table decorated and take serving pieces out of the cupboard the morning of the dinner so it’s ready to be set just before guests arrive.

4. Make guests feel at home

Get them a drink right away and let them help you get the meal or the appetizers on the table. Most guests will offer to help when they arrive anyhow, so Kelly suggests giving them a simple task, like slicing bread or chopping veggies to add to the salad. “Give them somewhere to be, with something in their hands and they’ll instantly feel at home.”.

5. The invitation is bigger than the meal

Of course, it all boils down to the people around the table. The act of simply inviting friends and family to gather is more important than making the perfect meal. “I bet they’re just so happy you invited them over they wouldn’t care if all you served was cheese, crackers and olives!”.

6. Go-to sources

Kelly’s go-to local sources for tasty cheeses, jams, pickles and more:

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Kitsap Community Food Co-Op

Winco

T&C Market

Find more inspiring entertaining tips, recipes or register for an upcoming workshop with Kelly Welk at Ciderpresslane.com on Instagram @ciderpresslane and @kellywelk and on Facebook at Cider Press Lane.

Betsy Kornelis is a local decorator. Find her at paisleyandpine.com.