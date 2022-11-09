ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips

Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Bethel Announces Plan For New Church Building

Sheldon, Iowa — The construction of a new building to house a Sheldon church is expected to begin next spring. According to Bethel Reformed Church Pastor Dave Van Kley, it was announced to the Bethel congregation this past Sunday, that the church is looking to break ground on a new building in early April. The structure will be constructed on property the church owns on the south side of 7th Street. Prior to Bethel purchasing that property, it was home to the old Sheldon Middle School.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Former Methodist Church In Lake Park Destroyed By Fire

Lake Park, Iowa — An apartment building in Lake Park that used to be a Methodist Church has been destroyed by fire. Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the town of about 1200 was engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight early Wednesday.
LAKE PARK, IA
kiwaradio.com

Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor

Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
PRIMGHAR, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon High School Dance Team Preparing For Competitions

Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon High School Dance Team are working hard for competitions that are coming up. Georgia Walker, the dance team coach, says this year there are 17 girls on the dance team and 13 are on the varsity team. She says that the leadership they have this year is amazing and all the girls work hard at practices, even though they tend to be at six in the morning.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Marge Visser

Mrs. Marge Visser, age 90, of Orange City, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Orange City Area Health System. A visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday, November 13, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, at the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Orange City. There will be a funeral service on Monday, November 14, at 10:00am, at the church with the Rev. Robert Drenten officiating. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. The Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City is in charge of arrangements.
ORANGE CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy