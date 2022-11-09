Read full article on original website
Trooper: Failure To Maintain Control And Failure To Yield At Stop Sign Leading Causes Of Fatal Accidents
Northwest Iowa — Thanksgiving is coming up and the December holidays aren’t too far away. With people meeting up more, there are bound to be more people on the roads. And the more people that are on the roads, the more accidents there are. That’s always bad news,...
Both “O” Blood Types Especially Needed At Rock Valley Blood Drive Friday
Rock Valley, Iowa — Your next chance to help boost the blood supply in northwest Iowa is this Veterans Day Friday in Rock Valley. Lauri Hoffmann, who is the Program Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank, tells us about it. She says they always need every blood type, but...
Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips
Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
Bethel Announces Plan For New Church Building
Sheldon, Iowa — The construction of a new building to house a Sheldon church is expected to begin next spring. According to Bethel Reformed Church Pastor Dave Van Kley, it was announced to the Bethel congregation this past Sunday, that the church is looking to break ground on a new building in early April. The structure will be constructed on property the church owns on the south side of 7th Street. Prior to Bethel purchasing that property, it was home to the old Sheldon Middle School.
Former Methodist Church In Lake Park Destroyed By Fire
Lake Park, Iowa — An apartment building in Lake Park that used to be a Methodist Church has been destroyed by fire. Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the town of about 1200 was engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight early Wednesday.
Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor
Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
Sheldon High School Dance Team Preparing For Competitions
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon High School Dance Team are working hard for competitions that are coming up. Georgia Walker, the dance team coach, says this year there are 17 girls on the dance team and 13 are on the varsity team. She says that the leadership they have this year is amazing and all the girls work hard at practices, even though they tend to be at six in the morning.
Marge Visser
Mrs. Marge Visser, age 90, of Orange City, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Orange City Area Health System. A visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday, November 13, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, at the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Orange City. There will be a funeral service on Monday, November 14, at 10:00am, at the church with the Rev. Robert Drenten officiating. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. The Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City is in charge of arrangements.
