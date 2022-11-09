STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia is going to the SEC championship game. Stetson Bennett and company just keep rolling along. Bennett threw for three touchdowns, and undefeated Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 on Saturday night. “I’m really proud of our team. When you go on the road in the SEC in an environment like this at night, there’s tremendous adversity and our guys responded again and again,” coach Kirby Smart said. “Our guys kept responding and competing.”

