Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
floridarambler.com
6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more
Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
Flooded Roads Appears To Be The Worst Of Nicole For Palm Beach County
Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney says there are areas of localized flooding, including a stretch of A1A in Boca Raton that is impassable.
WPBF News 25
One hospitalized after pool truck crash, spilled chlorine and pool acid
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Delray Beach officials say a pool truck crashed into a barrier on the eastbound lanes of Linton Bridge Saturday. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. No...
cw34.com
Firefighters contain flames while battling 20 mph winds
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue manage to put out a house fire while battling 20 mph winds due to Hurricane Nicole. The fire broke out on Thursday morning, and firefighters said they noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof. Fire officials said it...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
cw34.com
Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cw34.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
cw34.com
Deputies searching for missing Broward woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
cw34.com
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
WPTV
Nicole's winds cause downed power lines on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Downed power lines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police said power lines were downed on Georgia Avenue after a large tree branch fell on top of a power line causing a small electrical fire.
