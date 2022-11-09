ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
floridarambler.com

6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more

Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Firefighters contain flames while battling 20 mph winds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue manage to put out a house fire while battling 20 mph winds due to Hurricane Nicole. The fire broke out on Thursday morning, and firefighters said they noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof. Fire officials said it...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
cw34.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing Broward woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy