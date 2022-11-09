ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Multiple crashes in NEO cause traffic delays during afternoon drive on Wed.

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Multiple crashes in Northeast Ohio, including crashes on I-90 and the Ohio Turnpike, are causing traffic delays during the afternoon commute on Wednesday evening.

The on-ramp from Interstate 71 to I-80 northbound is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

As for I-90, two lanes remain blocked as of 4:50 p.m. heading westbound at East 72nd Street after a dump truck was overturned, according to a tweet from the Cleveland Fire Department and ODOT.

The dump truck was carrying concrete and took out part of the median, the tweet said.

The driver of the truck was transported to MetroHealth and is in stable condition.

Shortly after, another crash occurred near East 185th Street, blocking one westbound lane, according to ODOT.

