Great Bend Chamber hosting 'Shop Talk in 60'
The holidays are coming and unfortunately it won't be "business as usual." Business owners are having to be creative and are often left scratching their heads as this 2022 holiday season will be full of rising prices, shipping delays, help wanted signs, etc. Join us for 60-minutes of idea sharing,...
KRUG: Take time for family
Holidays are a great time of year to connect with family. It is easy to let schedules get too hectic so make sure you prioritize your family this time of year. Hopefully you will have some down time to visit around the dining room table, without any electronic devices. That is the perfect environment for treasured family time.
McKinney shares friend’s Aster Estates story during special month
When Frank McKinney learned in April last year that Aster Estates was about to open, he knew he found the answer for his friend, Scott Thein. As a result, Thein was the first resident of Aster Estates, the home-plus residence at 155 NW 10th Ave, just north of the city limits on McKinley.
Great Bend Community Theatre play Nov. 17-20
Online ticketing starts Sunday Nov. 13. Show Dates: Nov. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. Matinee Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. At the Crest Theatre in Great Bend.
Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program
Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
NewsChannel 36
Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
whcuradio.com
Student mental health getting more attention in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA. N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Ithaca City School District, Superintendent Luvelle Brown is shining a light on mental health. Brown tells WHCU the mental well-being of students is a priority. Getting students used to being back in classrooms full-time has also been important. Brown adds they’re also partnering...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
Sully's Foundation: GBHS pals continue to raise epilepsy awareness
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Blake Sullivan was just 21 years old when he died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) on Oct. 18, 2018, just two weeks shy of November. Four years later, Sully's Foundation is still going strong to raise awareness and help those who suffer from epilepsy. Jack Westhoff graduated from Great Bend High School alongside Sullivan in 2015, and helped create the foundation in 2019.
ElderCare encourages Giving Tree donations for home-care clients
When last year’s ElderCare Giving Tree project started, Executive Director Brandi Gruber said it was especially important because of the pandemic. She is saying the same thing this year. “Even though COVID risks have greatly decreased, the virus continues to play a role in the lives of many of...
KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month
Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
Great Bend High School Theatre presents fall play this weekend
Great Bend High School Theatre will present its Fall Play, "The Norse Mythology Ragnasplosion" by Don Zolidas, Nov. 11-13 at the GBHS Auditorium, 2027 Morton Street. Holly Johnson, GBHS theatre teacher and director, describes the show as a "hilarious representation of Norse mythology that will provide a fun night of laughs and ridiculousness."
Larned's water tower lighting is Nov. 24
The second annual Water Tower Lighting in Larned is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will have a chance to visit with Santa and warm up with hot cocoa.
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Creativity on display during Festival of the Trees
The annual Festival of the Trees fundraiser silent auction is underway at the Arc Thrift Shop in downtown Hays, showcasing incredible creativity that results in Christmas decorations featuring an array of bold colors and dramatic themes. Funds from the event will go toward the ARC Park, 3300 Hillcrest Drive, where...
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
Barton Co. Historical Society offering free admission to veterans Friday
The Barton County Historical Society would like to show its appreciation for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. For Veterans Day, the museum, located at 85 US 281 Highway on the southern edge of Great Bend, will be offering free admission to veterans during business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BC Transit introduces new identification system
Broome County (BC) Transit is updating its fare system with new technology. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Transit has modernized payment options on their buses as a part of a push for higher operational efficiency. Students have been allowed to board BC Transit buses for free for over 20 years, and while this will not change, new features are going to be applied to the buses, including updated BU ID scanners and advanced payment processors, according to Gregory Kilmer, the Broome County Commissioner.
Elmira Pizza Hut scheduled to open Tuesday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Pizza Hut location in Elmira has announced its grand opening coming next week. According to the Daland Corporation, the franchisee for the Elmira location, it was made official that the business will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after months of planning and coordinating. The location has been designated to […]
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
