Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber hosting 'Shop Talk in 60'

The holidays are coming and unfortunately it won't be "business as usual." Business owners are having to be creative and are often left scratching their heads as this 2022 holiday season will be full of rising prices, shipping delays, help wanted signs, etc. Join us for 60-minutes of idea sharing,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Take time for family

Holidays are a great time of year to connect with family. It is easy to let schedules get too hectic so make sure you prioritize your family this time of year. Hopefully you will have some down time to visit around the dining room table, without any electronic devices. That is the perfect environment for treasured family time.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program

Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
GREAT BEND, KS
NewsChannel 36

Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Student mental health getting more attention in Ithaca City School District

ITHACA. N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Ithaca City School District, Superintendent Luvelle Brown is shining a light on mental health. Brown tells WHCU the mental well-being of students is a priority. Getting students used to being back in classrooms full-time has also been important. Brown adds they’re also partnering...
ITHACA, NY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (11/10)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Dilly & Doc | 1119 Main St. Paint. Party. Create. Dilly & Doc Creative Studio is the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sully's Foundation: GBHS pals continue to raise epilepsy awareness

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Blake Sullivan was just 21 years old when he died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) on Oct. 18, 2018, just two weeks shy of November. Four years later, Sully's Foundation is still going strong to raise awareness and help those who suffer from epilepsy. Jack Westhoff graduated from Great Bend High School alongside Sullivan in 2015, and helped create the foundation in 2019.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KOERNER: National Family Literacy Month

Encouraging families to read and giving them the resources to read to their children every day is so important for a young child’s development and success in school. Reading to my children was one of my favorite things to do with them when they were young and even as they got older. I have fond memories of attending library story time as well as snuggling on the couch to read a good book. This is one of those times that parents can use to touch base with their child and maybe help them wind down for nap or bed. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, finding a time to read in your routine is what is important.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School Theatre presents fall play this weekend

Great Bend High School Theatre will present its Fall Play, "The Norse Mythology Ragnasplosion" by Don Zolidas, Nov. 11-13 at the GBHS Auditorium, 2027 Morton Street. Holly Johnson, GBHS theatre teacher and director, describes the show as a "hilarious representation of Norse mythology that will provide a fun night of laughs and ridiculousness."
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Creativity on display during Festival of the Trees

The annual Festival of the Trees fundraiser silent auction is underway at the Arc Thrift Shop in downtown Hays, showcasing incredible creativity that results in Christmas decorations featuring an array of bold colors and dramatic themes. Funds from the event will go toward the ARC Park, 3300 Hillcrest Drive, where...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BC Transit introduces new identification system

Broome County (BC) Transit is updating its fare system with new technology. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Transit has modernized payment options on their buses as a part of a push for higher operational efficiency. Students have been allowed to board BC Transit buses for free for over 20 years, and while this will not change, new features are going to be applied to the buses, including updated BU ID scanners and advanced payment processors, according to Gregory Kilmer, the Broome County Commissioner.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pizza Hut scheduled to open Tuesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Pizza Hut location in Elmira has announced its grand opening coming next week. According to the Daland Corporation, the franchisee for the Elmira location, it was made official that the business will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after months of planning and coordinating. The location has been designated to […]
ELMIRA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

