Richard Somers appreciated a waterfront view like most people today. Perched on a bluff overlooking the bay, he picked an excellent location when he built his homestead back in the 1700’s. The Somers Mansion still stands as a prominent fixture in the town that bears his name. It is the oldest house in Atlantic County. Built between 1720 and 1726 by Richard Somers, the three-story brick building and two-acre property has remained the same while the area around it has changed, including a traffic circle (come and gone) and a bridge (and then another) to Ocean City.

SOMERS POINT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO