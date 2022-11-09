Read full article on original website
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm
Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects
Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
fox29.com
North Wildwood prepares for damaging winds as remnants of Nicole roll through
NORTH WILDWOOD N.J. - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have made its way north to the Delaware Valley, drenching the area Friday with just about an inch of rain, before slowing down a bit for Friday evening. Round two could see conditions, especially at the Jersey shore, rapidly deteriorate and...
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
rtands.com
STV/AECOM JV Starts GCL Design Work
Written by William Vantuono, editor-in-chief, Railway Age. South Jersey Transit Partners (SJTP) a joint venture of AECOM and STV Inc., has started work with the Glassboro-Camden Light (GCL) project team to design an 18-mile DLRT (diesel light rail transit) project that will restore passenger rail service between Glassboro and Camden, N.J. that has been absent since the 1950s.
downbeach.com
Downbeach gets new representation on Board of County Commissioners
DOWNBEACH – There’s a new commissioner in town. Following redistricting last summer, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport voted for the first time for representation on the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners in the newly configured District 1. The three Downbeach towns were formerly in...
ocnjdaily.com
Community Volunteer Kathy Thompson Receives Golden Deeds Award
Family, gratitude and grace may be the perfect way to describe the Exchange Club’s 2022 Golden Deeds Award Dinner. Not only was the 56th annual Golden Deeds Award presented to Ocean City resident Kathy Thompson on Friday night, but it was also the 75th anniversary of the Exchange Club.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Futuro Will Return to Morey’s Piers this Spring!
The Futuro was a popular ride on Morey’s Piers in the 70’s as The Planet of the Apes and Star Wars. Now, according to Kris Swain, owner of Atomic Specialties in Oxford, Ohio, “We’re popping one out for Morey’s Piers next spring,” he said. “We’ve got 100 of them on order for Airbnbs.”
shorelocalnews.com
Somers Mansion: a 300 year-old treasure
Richard Somers appreciated a waterfront view like most people today. Perched on a bluff overlooking the bay, he picked an excellent location when he built his homestead back in the 1700’s. The Somers Mansion still stands as a prominent fixture in the town that bears his name. It is the oldest house in Atlantic County. Built between 1720 and 1726 by Richard Somers, the three-story brick building and two-acre property has remained the same while the area around it has changed, including a traffic circle (come and gone) and a bridge (and then another) to Ocean City.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved
Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
whereverfamily.com
Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland
Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
riverjournalonline.com
The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts
Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
