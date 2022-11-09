ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City, County Oppose Transmission Line for Offshore Wind Farm

Cape May County and its shore towns presented a united front in opposing plans for an underground transmission line that would cut through environmentally sensitive wetlands and beach lots in Ocean City to connect an offshore wind farm to the land-based power grid. During a Zoom hearing Thursday before the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects

Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
rtands.com

STV/AECOM JV Starts GCL Design Work

Written by William Vantuono, editor-in-chief, Railway Age. South Jersey Transit Partners (SJTP) a joint venture of AECOM and STV Inc., has started work with the Glassboro-Camden Light (GCL) project team to design an 18-mile DLRT (diesel light rail transit) project that will restore passenger rail service between Glassboro and Camden, N.J. that has been absent since the 1950s.
CAMDEN, NJ
downbeach.com

Downbeach gets new representation on Board of County Commissioners

DOWNBEACH – There’s a new commissioner in town. Following redistricting last summer, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport voted for the first time for representation on the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners in the newly configured District 1. The three Downbeach towns were formerly in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Volunteer Kathy Thompson Receives Golden Deeds Award

Family, gratitude and grace may be the perfect way to describe the Exchange Club’s 2022 Golden Deeds Award Dinner. Not only was the 56th annual Golden Deeds Award presented to Ocean City resident Kathy Thompson on Friday night, but it was also the 75th anniversary of the Exchange Club.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Futuro Will Return to Morey’s Piers this Spring!

The Futuro was a popular ride on Morey’s Piers in the 70’s as The Planet of the Apes and Star Wars. Now, according to Kris Swain, owner of Atomic Specialties in Oxford, Ohio, “We’re popping one out for Morey’s Piers next spring,” he said. “We’ve got 100 of them on order for Airbnbs.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Somers Mansion: a 300 year-old treasure

Richard Somers appreciated a waterfront view like most people today. Perched on a bluff overlooking the bay, he picked an excellent location when he built his homestead back in the 1700’s. The Somers Mansion still stands as a prominent fixture in the town that bears his name. It is the oldest house in Atlantic County. Built between 1720 and 1726 by Richard Somers, the three-story brick building and two-acre property has remained the same while the area around it has changed, including a traffic circle (come and gone) and a bridge (and then another) to Ocean City.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved

Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
whereverfamily.com

Cape May, New Jersey’s, Winter Wonderland

Cape May, known for its dazzling Christmas displays, proves the perfect destination for family travel this holiday season. And America’s oldest seaside resort Congress Hall joins in on the festivities. Friday, Nov. 25, serves as the official kick-off to Congress Hall’s magical Winter Wonderland, which includes holiday decorations, a...
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
MEDFORD, NJ
riverjournalonline.com

The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts

Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

