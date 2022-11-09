ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

By Tim Harfmann
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxqbh_0j50uTNA00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state.

It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities.

Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit the selling of recreational weed. Waterbury voters only approved it by about 400 votes.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary says it was close, but voters have spoken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNcFf_0j50uTNA00

“We will work very closely with Planning and Zoning to make sure that wherever the facility is located, it will not impede the central business district and things like that,” O’Leary said.

These are the towns that prohibited cannabis zoning changes before Tuesday’s election:

  • Avon
  • Bethlehem
  • Woodbury
  • Wolcott
  • Southington
  • Bridgewater
  • Bethel
  • Newtown
  • Prospect
  • Middlefield
  • Clinton
  • Old Lyme
  • Groton
  • Weston
  • Wilton
  • Westport
  • New Canaan
  • Greenwich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5jUb_0j50uTNA00

The State’s Department of Consumer Protection says after the adult-use cannabis law was passed last year, the decision over selling was handed over to local governments.

One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford

“Municipalities wanted to have some level of control over whether or not they allowed these businesses to set up shop in their communities,” said Kaitlyn Krasselt, Communications Director for the Department of Consumer Protection.

Connecticut’s first retail shop is expected to open by the end of this year or early next year.

As for whether Waterbury would allow the production of recreational marijuana, voters were nearly deadlocked with 55 votes making the difference.

“We’ve had this long-standing issue here and we’re reprehensive about it,” O’Leary said. “I am as well, to be honest with you. That’s why we put it on the referendum.”

The Waterbury Clerk’s Office says they will recount the votes regarding the production of recreational marijuana, but a date for the recount has not been set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 64

Sally Carlson
3d ago

I’d rather see people smoke marijuana and then drink and do other drugs like that dope that kills you marijuana is just a muscle relaxer relaxes your whole body make it legal and then make enough money in Connecticut to start doing what you’re supposed to be doing look at Massachusetts

Reply(1)
18
Aarin Haller
3d ago

never heard of anyone get into an accident, overdose, or die from smoking weed. actually its good for cancer, glaucoma and ptsd. Alcohol cant say anything good about it.

Reply(20)
18
Bud Bailey
3d ago

George Washington grew his own ; good for tea Jamaica style , edibles 10 times the body rush .Smoking is acidic , water vaporizer is a solvent to balance the ph. Israeli hospitals use cannibus vaporizers, research shows cannininoids help w cancer , ms , siesures, shingles as anti inflammatory

Reply(3)
9
Related
WTNH

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Connecticut

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut General Assembly holds caucuses to set agendas, pick leaders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s like the first day of school for newly elected freshman legislators. The Connecticut General Assembly held caucuses just days after Tuesday’s election to set their agendas and pick leaders. “You are a coach, foremost,” State Rep. Matt Ritter, the newly re-elected Speaker of the House said. “That’s how I think […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼

The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Greater Waterbury YMCA must reenroll child with autism, settlement says

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Waterbury YMCA must reenroll a child with autism in an afterschool program under the conditions of a settlement agreement with the federal government. The settlement stems from a complaint that the Greater Waterbury YMCA didn’t make reasonable accommodations so that the child could participate in the program, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Deneen takes the 4th District probate race

WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
ctexaminer.com

Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court

OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy