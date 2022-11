Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was sued in federal court in New York Monday under allegations that he illegally copied the song “South Bronx” in his track “Life of the Party.” The plaintiffs say Ye copied their song, which was central to the creation of “gangsta rap” when it was released over three decades ago — and that as a result, they are entitled to all profits from “Life of the Party.”

