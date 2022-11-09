Read full article on original website
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
FDNY responds to shed fire overnight in Staten Island’s Rossville neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Rossville late Friday night. Firefighters responded to 75 Bower Court at around 11:52 p.m., according to an alert from the FDNY’s Twitter feed. The fire appeared to start in a shed in the backyard of the...
2 men shot in Brooklyn; suspect crashes car fleeing scene, police say
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened near the Gowanus Houses in the 100 block of Bond Street around 12:20 p.m., authorities said. A 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach and face, and a 23-year-old man was also shot in […]
Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform
NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train
NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire
A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
NYPD: 64-year-old reported missing from New Dorp
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 64-year-old man from New Dorp who has been missing for more than three weeks. Edward Galadyk was last seen leaving his home in the vicinity of Manila Avenue on Oct. 21 at 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Disabled wheelchair-bound man choked and robbed near NYC’s Central Park
NEW YORK – A disabled and wheelchair-bound man was choked and robbed just a block away from Central Park in Manhattan on Wednesday. According to the New York City Police Department, the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, bald, wearing all black with a gray vest. The heinous assault and robbery took place in front of 754 5th Avenue. The suspect approached the wheelchair-confined victim and placed him in a chokehold while proceeding to rob him of his cell phone. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests yet. The post Disabled wheelchair-bound man choked and robbed near NYC’s Central Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
News 12
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD
A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
NBC New York
NYC Amazon Worker Pulls Fire Alarm, Sprays Colleagues With Extinguisher: Sources
An Amazon worker caused total chaos at a Staten Island warehouse early Friday, allegedly pulling a fire alarm -- despite there being no fire -- and spraying fire extinguishers on colleagues and throughout the building, according to people with direct knowledge of what happened. Cops and firefighters were called to...
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
‘It sounds like a headache’: Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Some residents of a western Brooklyn neighborhood say that they’ve been hearing a mysterious sound, intermittently, at various times of the day, for months now. They say that they want help from the city to figure out what it is and to allow them to get a quiet night’s sleep. […]
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused
BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.
