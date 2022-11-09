NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO