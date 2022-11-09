ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn; suspect crashes car fleeing scene, police say

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened near the Gowanus Houses in the 100 block of Bond Street around 12:20 p.m., authorities said. A 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach and face, and a 23-year-old man was also shot in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform

NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire

A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 64-year-old reported missing from New Dorp

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 64-year-old man from New Dorp who has been missing for more than three weeks. Edward Galadyk was last seen leaving his home in the vicinity of Manila Avenue on Oct. 21 at 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Disabled wheelchair-bound man choked and robbed near NYC’s Central Park

NEW YORK – A disabled and wheelchair-bound man was choked and robbed just a block away from Central Park in Manhattan on Wednesday. According to the New York City Police Department, the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, bald, wearing all black with a gray vest. The heinous assault and robbery took place in front of 754 5th Avenue. The suspect approached the wheelchair-confined victim and placed him in a chokehold while proceeding to rob him of his cell phone. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests yet. The post Disabled wheelchair-bound man choked and robbed near NYC’s Central Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD

A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY

