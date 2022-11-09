ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KUTV

Adams, Wilson each win a third term leading Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's top legislative leaders will remain in their positions for two more years after Republican lawmakers held leadership elections Thursday evening. Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton) and House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) will each continue leading their respective chambers for a third term following...
UTAH STATE

