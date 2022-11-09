ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMTCw

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Ways to save: energy tips from Indiana Michigan Power

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colder temperatures are arriving 'weather' we like it or not. The folks at Indiana Michigan Power shared some tips to prepare your home, stay warm this winter, and conserve energy. Early prep: Winter ready: Prepping your home for the cold as energy costs rise. Here are...
INDIANA STATE
97.9 WGRD

Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best

It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities

Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
US 103.1

Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?

There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
MICHIGAN STATE

