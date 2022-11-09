Read full article on original website
Where in Moffat County?
Elks Lodge takes orders for wreaths to decorate Craig cemetery
Participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign again this year, the Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 is currently accepting donations to decorate veterans’ graves at Fairview Cemetery in Craig before Christmas. Through the campaign, individuals can sponsor one wreath for $15, four for $60, 10 for $150 or 100...
Craig VFW gathers for Veterans Day activities with two new members and an improvement post site
In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, several members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 and the American Legion Post 62 gathered in uniform Thursday, Nov. 10, to make an appearance at several Moffat County schools. The service members were entertained by the youngsters, said...
Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race
Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
Moffat County DECA team will send 19 students to state competition
Moffat County High School hosted the district tournament on Monday, Nov. 6, for the DECA programs of the Western Slope and had 19 students qualify for the state level competition in early 2023. DECA places high schoolers in scenarios that recreate real-world business decisions to get a sense of what...
Letter: Be alert in watching for scammers
We would like to advise readers that Moffat County and surrounding areas are being scammed via computer. Scammers are hitting the area hard, stealing thousands of dollars by accessing your computers and your accounts. They come from emails claiming to be from Microsoft, an anti-virus software or as “pop-up” messages saying “Please call us regarding your computer.”
Moffat County’s Cayden King follows dream, signs to play for Mesa hoops team
High school student-athletes across the country put pen to paper for National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to compete in their favorite sports at the college level. Moffat County High School was no exception. Cayden King inked a letter of intent to play for Colorado Mesa University women’s basketball...
