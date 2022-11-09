ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Where in Moffat County?

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Elks Lodge takes orders for wreaths to decorate Craig cemetery

Participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign again this year, the Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 is currently accepting donations to decorate veterans' graves at Fairview Cemetery in Craig before Christmas. Through the campaign, individuals can sponsor one wreath for $15, four for $60, 10 for $150 or 100...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff's race

Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. "It's very humbling to see the amount of support...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County DECA team will send 19 students to state competition

Moffat County High School hosted the district tournament on Monday, Nov. 6, for the DECA programs of the Western Slope and had 19 students qualify for the state level competition in early 2023. DECA places high schoolers in scenarios that recreate real-world business decisions to get a sense of what...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Letter: Be alert in watching for scammers

We would like to advise readers that Moffat County and surrounding areas are being scammed via computer. Scammers are hitting the area hard, stealing thousands of dollars by accessing your computers and your accounts. They come from emails claiming to be from Microsoft, an anti-virus software or as "pop-up" messages saying "Please call us regarding your computer."
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

