City lawyers urge appeals court to reject summary judgment request in Ash Street, Civic Center Plaza suits

By Jeff McDonald
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Lawyers for the city of San Diego said it would be inappropriate for an appellate court to reverse a trial-court decision and throw out two lawsuits against real estate broker and former mayoral adviser Jason Hughes.

Hughes is the main defendant left in a pair of suits brought by City Attorney Mara Elliott, who hopes to recover millions of dollars that Hughes collected for his work on the 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza leases.

In a response to a request by the Fourth District Court of Appeal, city lawyers said it would be premature to grant the summary judgment motion Hughes sought before the two cases head to trial, set for early next year.

“At the very least, Hughes’s status is an issue for the jury to decide … and cannot be decided on summary judgment,” attorney John Schena wrote to the appeals court in a letter Monday.

“The trial court properly denied the motion,” he added. “The extraordinary writ is not appropriate for review as defendants cannot prove irreparable harm following a proper denial of the motion for summary judgment by the trial court.”

Hughes and several contractors are the remaining defendants in lawsuits the city initially filed against Cisterra Development and its lender, Wilmington Trust, the entities behind the Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza leases.

Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council agreed to buy out the leases for $132 million in July, even though Elliott argued the agreements were illegal because of payments Hughes collected while he represented the city in negotiations.

Hughes, a well-known broker who advised the past three San Diego mayors, has said he informed at least six city officials that he planned to seek compensation for his work on the two leases.

Last year, he acknowledged being paid $9.4 million for the two deals.

Hughes's lawyers earlier this year asked Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor to approve a motion for summary judgment in Hughes’s favor in advance of the trial.

The judge rejected the motion, but Hughes appealed the matter to the higher court. Appellate judges requested a reply from the city before deciding whether to take up the case.

In the meantime, the trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 20.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

