Washington, DC

DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers

Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18

Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
BETHESDA, MD
whereverfamily.com

Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13

The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Colorado becomes 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin...
COLORADO STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner

Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
mocoshow.com

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County

Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax

Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths

WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate

On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Salutes Our Veterans Special

Everyday, not just Veterans' Day, we at FOX 5 salute those who fought for our freedom and served in the military in DC, Maryland, Virginia and beyond. To this end, we're partnering with U.S. Vets and their mission to end veteran homelessness across the U.S. - and produced a special program featuring veterans across the DMV.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria

Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
ALEXANDRIA, VA

