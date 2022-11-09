Read full article on original website
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Hoya
DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers
Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
WTOP
Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood
Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18
Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
fox5dc.com
Colorado becomes 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin...
bethesdamagazine.com
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened
In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington's Floyd Washington is an essential worker in more ways than one.
Floyd Washington was making the rounds in Westover on a sunny June morning. He had just stopped his sanitation truck to allow a young mother with an infant to cross Washington Boulevard when he noticed a car speeding east, heading straight toward her in the crosswalk. Washington leaned on the...
fox5dc.com
Small explosion destroys ‘Little Free Library’ book collection box in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating a series of small explosions that destroyed at least two pieces of property in Arlington County. Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Columbus Street around 12:45 a.m. on November 9 for the report of a fire. When they arrived, crews found a...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
Washingtonian.com
There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax
Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate
On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Salutes Our Veterans Special
Everyday, not just Veterans' Day, we at FOX 5 salute those who fought for our freedom and served in the military in DC, Maryland, Virginia and beyond. To this end, we're partnering with U.S. Vets and their mission to end veteran homelessness across the U.S. - and produced a special program featuring veterans across the DMV.
Washingtonian.com
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
